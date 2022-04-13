Emerging Newcomer Sol Morgan Bares His Soul On Vibrant New Single 'Sex Appeal' Ft. Ethos The Rapper





Channelling a bright and upbeat disco-inspired vibe throughout, courtesy of production from Christof Jennings, 'Sex Appeal' makes for a wonderfully fresh and appealing listen. Filled with warm and sultry tones, matched effortlessly with his own shimmering vocal performance, Sol



Speaking about their collaboration, Ethos The Rapper said, "I loved working on this track with Sol and Christof!! I just felt the vibe immediately and could tell the song had the potential to be a hit. When I heard the sound, I was immediately inspired and my part just basically wrote itself. The song's funk-pop vibe will have anyone bobbing their head and singing with Sol's intensely good voice!!"



Sol

His musical roots stem from being raised in church and although his style infuses soulful R&B vocals, Sol initially started out as a garage MC and in fact wanted to be an actor before he ever dreamed about being involved in music. Growing up listening to a wide range of genres (including reggae, motown, UK garage, R&B), has enabled Sol to become more versatile in the music he writes and performs.

More recently, Sol appeared on the British television series: X-Factor in 2018 but his journey would come to an end at the Six Chair Challenge.

Sol has written a variety of genres and styles to experiment and find his sound, currently finishing up his debut EP which he plans to release throughout 2022.



Vowing to stay true to the anecdotal delivery that hip-hop was built upon, the dexterous lyricist often explores tough subjects narrated over dynamically composed production coupled with elements of ambiance and surrealism that make even the darkest of topics easy to digest.

His 2019 self-released debut album Ten Commandments, was met with acclaim from major media outlets including Source and Hype Magazines after the rapper's agnostic approach to deeply challenge listener's preconceived notions about life, culture and society through a collection of songs representing an individual commandment (and other songs) racked up over 11 million streams in 2019 on all platforms.

Pluto, said to be the planet of death and transformation also moonlights as the name and title track of Ethos The Rapper's second studio album The

Ethos aims to leave fans with one souvenir to commemorate their journey to Pluto: "If I leave fans with even one epiphany after that hour and twenty-five minute musical journey, I'll consider the album a success. With two albums, one major label release, and his name carved into production and feature credits on projects with Bizarre, Hospin, Caskey, RE77 and fellow Cleveland rapper Chip tha Ripper, Ethos isn't showing any signs that he'll be landing that spaceship of his anytime soon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having already shown his worth as a broad and passionate artist, lending his voice to countless projects over the last decade, rising newcomer Sol Morgan has now delivered his powerful, soul-infused single 'Sex Appeal' ft. Ethos The Rapper.Channelling a bright and upbeat disco-inspired vibe throughout, courtesy of production from Christof Jennings, 'Sex Appeal' makes for a wonderfully fresh and appealing listen. Filled with warm and sultry tones, matched effortlessly with his own shimmering vocal performance, Sol Morgan really brings the goods on this new effort.Speaking about their collaboration, Ethos The Rapper said, "I loved working on this track with Sol and Christof!! I just felt the vibe immediately and could tell the song had the potential to be a hit. When I heard the sound, I was immediately inspired and my part just basically wrote itself. The song's funk-pop vibe will have anyone bobbing their head and singing with Sol's intensely good voice!!"Sol Morgan is a British singer/songwriter based in the UK and has been singing professionally in live bands since 2012.His musical roots stem from being raised in church and although his style infuses soulful R&B vocals, Sol initially started out as a garage MC and in fact wanted to be an actor before he ever dreamed about being involved in music. Growing up listening to a wide range of genres (including reggae, motown, UK garage, R&B), has enabled Sol to become more versatile in the music he writes and performs.More recently, Sol appeared on the British television series: X-Factor in 2018 but his journey would come to an end at the Six Chair Challenge.Sol has written a variety of genres and styles to experiment and find his sound, currently finishing up his debut EP which he plans to release throughout 2022.Vowing to stay true to the anecdotal delivery that hip-hop was built upon, the dexterous lyricist often explores tough subjects narrated over dynamically composed production coupled with elements of ambiance and surrealism that make even the darkest of topics easy to digest.His 2019 self-released debut album Ten Commandments, was met with acclaim from major media outlets including Source and Hype Magazines after the rapper's agnostic approach to deeply challenge listener's preconceived notions about life, culture and society through a collection of songs representing an individual commandment (and other songs) racked up over 11 million streams in 2019 on all platforms.Pluto, said to be the planet of death and transformation also moonlights as the name and title track of Ethos The Rapper's second studio album The Pluto Tapes; A collective reflection of his own transformation both musically and personally, "it tells a story of how I'm passing by each planet from a literal spaceship and every planet is a metaphor for a planet in astrology and the lessons learned therein"Ethos aims to leave fans with one souvenir to commemorate their journey to Pluto: "If I leave fans with even one epiphany after that hour and twenty-five minute musical journey, I'll consider the album a success. With two albums, one major label release, and his name carved into production and feature credits on projects with Bizarre, Hospin, Caskey, RE77 and fellow Cleveland rapper Chip tha Ripper, Ethos isn't showing any signs that he'll be landing that spaceship of his anytime soon.



