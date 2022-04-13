Instrumental Prog-Fusion Ensemble Art Griffin's Sound Chaser To Release Second Album "The Seven Ages Of Starlight"





www.facebook.com/ArtGriffinSoundChaser New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Art Griffin's Sound Chaser was assembled piece by piece over the course of several years to record the music of Art Griffin. First with guitarist Kelly Kereliuk, then with drummer Steve Negus (best known for his work with Canadian rock legends SAGA) and finally with the addition of electric violinist Victoria Yeh.Work began on what was to be the first album in 2012. Gradually as the musicians rounded out the lineup, the first album, "Visions From The Present" was completed. Released in 2016, the album comes adorned with a stunning Roger Dean cover. Roger also designed the AGSC logo.Now, with the help of some special guest artists, Jamie Glaser (Jean-Luc Ponty Band), Todd Sucherman (Styx), Michael Sadler (SAGA), Frank Wyatt (Happy The Man) and keyboardist Sarah Westbrook, along with the core four AGSC members, the second album "The Seven Ages of Starlight" is now available!The new album was written by Art from 2015 to 2017. Recorded primarily at his Artsounds Studio with the exception of the drums. Steve recorded his drums at his Blue Room Studio and when Todd Sucherman came on board to record two tracks, they were recorded at his studio in Texas. Most of the guitar and violin solos were recorded at Artsounds but after the Covid outbreak were recorded at the players residences and takes/retakes were done online. The album was mixed by Art Griffin with additional mixing done with Adam Fair at his Villa Sound Studio. The album was mastered by Phil Demetro at Lacquer Channel , Toronto Canada.Says Art, "AGSC III is already written and recording is underway. We are essentially a Recording Act but the possibility for a gig or two and the recording/filming of the same could potentially come to fruition. Video footage is always being posted on our FB page.""Definitely an album to be celebrated. Brilliant songs and amazing instrumentation." - Stan Hillborn, Host of "Adventures In Plasticland", 98.5 CKWRART GRIFFINSongwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Art started on guitar at age 10. Adding bass (his principal instrument) and keyboards through his teens, he hit the road for two decades. Now with a studio in his home, Art writes and records music at some point every day.KELLY KERELIUK Kelly has been playing guitar for 35 years. His knowledge of varying styles and techniques is impressive and is brought to the fore within the eclectic range of Sound Chaser. Kelly is also heavily involved with guitar instruction and session work. Other projects include Prismind, Lost Symphony and Negus. Kelly has also done a series of guitar clinics for Canadian music store giants Long & McQuade. STEVE NEGUSSteve needs no introduction in the world of drums and percussion. A veteran of the music industry, Steve is known as the 'human metronome' and was a member of Canadian progressive rock legends SAGA for 26 years. Apart from his AGSC duties Steve is busy in his studio writing and recording his second solo album under the 'Negus' banner.VICTORIA YEHDynamic and progressive defines Victoria's style. Classically trained, Yeh combines the purity of her musical heritage with the edginess of prog fusion. Yeh performs constantly and is also a devoted educator, teaching Classical and Improv violin internationally as a faculty member for Christian Howes' Creative Strings Workshop."The Seven Ages of Starlight" is available in a gorgeous 6 panel digipak CD. Both signed with postcards and stickers and available unopened.Shopify site: sound-chaser-merch.myshopify.comDownloads: artgriffinssoundchaser.bandcamp.comwww.facebook.com/ArtGriffinSoundChaser



