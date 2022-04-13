Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean Releases New Country Single





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Natalie Jean is excited to announce the much-anticipated release of her new Country single "Blocked". Produced by Alexi Von Guggenberg, is readily available for purchase nationwide at the iTunes Store, Amazon.com, and various digital online stores. It is also available on all streaming platforms.Says Natalie, "Blocked is a song that everyone can relate too. In the past three years, I know someone that has blocked something or someone out of their lives. Obviously, it is better to "agree to disagree", but sometimes that just doesn't work. Sometimes you reach that point where you must remove someone or that situation completely out of your life."Natalie does not follow any guidelines or rules when she writes her music. She utilizes a vast array of genres when writing, trying to break down the barriers that usually constrict Country musicians. She stays true to herself writing and singing from her heart and soul, trying to create music that makes a difference, music that people can take to heart and feel connected to. Natalie Jean is a Haitian singer/songwriter that specializes in Americana/Country music. She can sing in English, French, Spanish and Haitian Creole. Natalie Jean has been nominated for and won many awards for her music including 6 nominations at the 2021 Josie Music Awards, in which she won "World Artist of The Year". She has also won two gold medals at the Global Music Awards. Most recently, she won Americana Artist of The Year at the 2021 Indie Music Channel Awards. Also, she won Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting for her song "I Told You No" in the Great American Songwriting Contest in the Adult Contemporary Category.



