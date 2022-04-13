Muni Long Drops Highly Anticipated New Single + Video "Another" Available Today





"We've both known Muni for over a decade, since the start of her music business journey as a teenager," said Rashad Tyler and Chris Anokute. "So fast forward to now, through the ups and downs we've seen her endure, we couldn't be happier for her current success. Let's just say she put in her 10,000 hrs." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Muni Long - who has taken the world and the top of the urban and rhythmic radio charts by storm with her platinum breakthrough smash "Hrs And Hrs," - follows up with the highly anticipated new single + video "Another," available today through Supergiant Records/Def Jam Recordings. The "Another" video premiere is happening simultaneously on BET Jams, BET Soul, BET Her, and BET Hip Hop, as well as the Paramount + Times Square billboards. Muni Long arrived at Grammy weekend last week with a show-stopping performance at the Recording Academy's first-ever Black Collective ceremony the night before the awards. She joined a stellar lineup of performers - Summer Walker, Chloe Bailey, Cordae, and Jimmie Allen - as they honored MC Lyte, John Legend and more.The most buzzed-about, streamed and sought-after artist in the R&B/hip-hop music landscape today, Muni has exploded with the success of "Hrs And Hrs." In addition to netting over 150 million streams and peaking at #1 at Urban and Rhythm radio, Top 5 at Apple Music, and hit #17 on the Billboard Hot 100.Muni was named to iHeart Radio's 'On The Verge' program, BET Amplified Artist Of The Month for April, YouTube's Artist On The Rise, Spotify Frequency Artist, Snapchat Artist to Watch, and Amazon Breakthrough Artist of the Month. She released a jazzy rendition of " Hrs And Hrs " as her Amazon Original Live Performance - watch here. You can also watch her performÂ­ance of " Hrs And Hrs " on NBC's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.Before her stirring, striking, soulful signature style caught fire around the world with "Hrs And Hrs," Muni Long spent a decade as one of the best-kept behind-the-curtain secret weapons in the industry. Her journey as a much-in-demand songÂ­writer, co-mingling R&B, rap, and pop, resulted in a diverse catalog of hits accumulated by Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, and Selena Gomez, to name a few.But after a series of intimate and open conversations, she decided to level up as a creator and actualize her innermost ambitions. Vero Beach, FL native Priscilla Renea adopted the name Muni Long and embarked as a solo artist. "Priscilla is the name I was born with," she says. "I always wanted to be Muni Long though. She's fearless. She has intent. She is me." Public Displays Of Affection, her highly anticipated EP (containing " Hrs And Hrs ") was released independently through Supergiant Records in November 2021, and immediately became a Top 10 Apple Music R&B Album."It has been a lifelong goal of mine to be able to bring my gifts to the world," said GrammyÂ®-nominated artist Muni Long, who is co-managed by Supergiant co-founders Rashad Tyler and Chris Anokute. "This alignÂ­ment with Tunji and Def Jam for a global takeover is a literal dream come true. Supergiant Records started as an idea between myself and my husband Raysean in 2019, and over the course of the next two years we would invest, hire, strategize and create. As our team grew, so did our success, and as a result of hours and hours of hard work and intense focus, this year we reaped a bountiful harvest. Many, many thanks to my partners, Rashad Tyler, Raysean Hairston, Chris Anokute and all those who contributed to this historic moment. We look forward to an incredible journey with Tunji and the Def Jam family.""Muni represents everything a Def Jam artist should be: bold, independent, authentic, creative, visionary, and one of a kind" said Tunji Balogun. "I have followed her artistry and journey very closely, from her time as a writer for some of the biggest artists in the world, to the incredible run of success she is now so deservedly enjoying. Muni sets the new standard for where we want to go as a label. I'm thrilled to join with her and her world-class team in this exciting partnership. With all the amazing work done by Priscilla and Raysean, Chris, Rashad and the Supergiant team, along with J.R. McKee and his MPR team - combined with the resources and passion of the Def Jam family - the sky's the limit.""We've both known Muni for over a decade, since the start of her music business journey as a teenager," said Rashad Tyler and Chris Anokute. "So fast forward to now, through the ups and downs we've seen her endure, we couldn't be happier for her current success. Let's just say she put in her 10,000 hrs."



