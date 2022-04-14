Ziggy Alberts Drops New Track 'The Great Divide'





FACEBOOK - www.facebook.com/ziggyalbertspage New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alberts says "I wrote this song to remind people they are essentialâ€¦. Jobs are essential. You are essentialâ€¦ In this time of need, the people have come back together. This song has symbolically become - at least to me - a celebration of that."â€¨â€¨A song that Alberts' began writing years ago, to being finished during one of the worst flood events in experienced in Australian states, Queensland and Northern New South Wales, 'THE GREAT DIVIDE' is an anthem for hope and community spirit.Within days of the devastating aftermath from the severe flooding, Ziggy put a call-out on his social platforms, asking his local community to donate much-needed supplies for those affected. He and his team were inundated with generous donations and quickly discovered a coordinated effort was needed to transport supplies to flood-impacted areas. Alberts call-out transpired into a 'Flood Relief Effort', organising vans and plane-loads of urgent medical supplies and goods to the devastated communities. In addition to what was donated in supplies, community time and effort, Alberts raised over $40,000 to aid the relief.The imagery and video content captured during this arduous chapter was symbolic in describing the songs' meaning and effortlessly transpired into 'THE GREAT DIVIDE' Official Music Video.Ziggy Alberts most recent album, 'searching for freedom', landed #1 on the AIR Album Chart (Independent Labels) and #5 on the ARIA Top 20 Australian Albums chart in the first week of release. 'searching for freedom' has received praise from the likes of American Songwriter, Atwood Magazine and Rolling Stone France.Ziggy was awarded another nine new Aria Accreditations in April 2021. This brings his accredited repertoire to six Gold Singles, one Gold Album, seven Platinum Singles, one Double Platinum single and one Platinum EP.INSTAGRAM - www.instagram.com/ziggyalbertsTWITTER - twitter.com/ziggyjanalberts?lang=enYOUTUBE - www.youtube.com/user/ZiggyAlbertsSPOTIFY - open.spotify.com/artist/6tuPdaFPIytg3l2f51L7Hw?si=E_ogaT7LTe-5mZGb4ce-IAFACEBOOK - www.facebook.com/ziggyalbertspage



