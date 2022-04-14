He Ain't You By Allegra





YOUTUBE - www.youtube.com/c/AllegraWorld New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since her debut, instant hit, single back in 2019, with All About Us, it has been a constant road of growth and refinement for on the rise British pop-star Allegra. As her sound has matured and her songwriting enriched, Allegra has really begun to establish her own artistic identity. Starting to hone her creative craft more towards pop than the dance music she begun making, Allegra's latest track He Ain't You really takes a step-back and begins to emphasise what we can expect from the up-and-coming star.Scheduled for release on the 14th of April 2022, He Ain't You explores the struggles of moving on from a failed past relationship, finding someone new, but still romanticising those unforgettable past feelings. "But if I close my eyes just for a second | It just might do" "I know it's not fair | But just for a second | I need to forget that he ain't you" she sings over the top of an entrancing pop beat, the mid-tempo track flows with a longing to forget. Diversifying from her usual dance-fuelled singles, Allegra opts to create a much more honest track that exposes a vulnerability into a painstakingly relatable sentiment.Compare He Ain't You, to her previous track If You Wanna Love Me, and you will begin to notice a much more stripped back approach in her songwriting, creating more space for the vocals to flow and pushing them forward, forming a more lo-fi ambience. This natural coming of age single accentuates a creative confidence in Allegra's musical ability. He Ain't You comes paired with a new glamorous music video, focused on Allegra, the video immerses the magnetising sound of the single, flourishing in a captivating allure.With an already thriving success of her career, Allegra has begun to amass an incredible list of achievements. Consistently producing Top 2 chart positions, being put up against the likes of her own idols Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and Ella Henderson, as well as appearing on BBC Music's flagship show playlist, Allegra outperforms the expectations of such a new artist. In addition, Allegra become the face of Rollacoaster Magazine's Autumn/Winter issue, thanks to her unmistakably catchy, feel-good hit Do What I Want, as well as showcasing a captivating performance on CBBC's Saturday Mash Up, and most recently announcing her latest single on BBC's The Ultimate Playlist.Allegra begun her musical journey at a young age, from doing performances in-front of her family at Christmas to recording her own original tracks at 14, music has been a prominent passion in her life and has become a spreading flame that has no intention to stop burning. As her influences have grown and developed so has her artistic direction and songwriting, her portfolio of distinctive anthems with empowering flair are all integrated with a host of spellbinding remixes. Most notably, her remix of Used to Miss You with the iconic R3HAB, the multi-platinum DJ who is ranked in the top 200 of Spotify's biggest artists, turned the track into a global smash hit. In addition to Kiss Fm's, DJ Majestic remix of If You Wanna Love Me, the two remixes collectively gaining a sensational 2 Million Spotify streams alone.He Ain't You is out on 14th April 2022.INSTAGRAM - www.instagram.com/allegraworldTWITTER - twitter.com/allegraworld_SPOTIFY - open.spotify.com/artist/1YC5qgr5auMe2HyGmKc6HG?si=67AOgXHCSO21oo877vuf2QFACEBOOK - www.facebook.com/allegraworldYOUTUBE - www.youtube.com/c/AllegraWorld



