MO Shares 'New Moon Ft. Rebecca Black'

In 2011, Black's viral hit " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Danish superstar MÃ˜ has teamed up with internet pop sensation Rebecca Black to release an updated version of her single with 'New Moon', which is out today via RCA. The original version of 'New Moon' features on her recently released third album 'Motordrome' out now.The triumphant 'New Moon' is given a fresh hyper-pop spin in the chorus with Rebecca's additional vocals echoing MÃ˜'s about leaving things behind and making a new start. They say;Rebecca: "MÃ¸ has been one of my most favorite artists ever since I heard No Mythologies to Follow for the first time in high school. It's been a dream to get to put a verse on this song, which I fell in love with as soon as I heard it. So excited for everyone - very much including my high school self - to get to hear this song."MÃ˜: "New Moon is a song about manifesting a new era, a song about regaining control. Rebecca Black fit so perfectly into this energy and I love what she brought to this song. I also just adore her & it was so much fun to collaborate on this!"'Motordrome' is MÃ˜'s first body of work since 2018's much lauded 'Forever Neverland' and the 10-track album is a commanding new collection of songs that combine full-blown pop with darker grungy punk alongside honest and confronting lyrics. Alongside 'New Moon', the album features the singles 'Kindness,' a love letter to her fans, the euphoric 'Live To Survive' the raw 'Goosebumps' and the ode to her teenage crush 'Brad Pitt'.MÃ˜ enlisted friends and long-time collaborators Caroline Ailin (Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding) and Noonie Bao (Halsey, Charli XCX, Carly Rae Jepsen) to help flesh out her original song workings, with further songwriting and production from a close circle including Ariel Rechtshaid (Haim, Vampire Weekend, Adele), Jam City (Olivia Rodrigo, Troye Sivan), S.G. Lewis (Dua Lipa), Linus Wiklund and Yangze.'Motordrome's' title came from a conversation MÃ˜ had with her mother about her battles with anxiety. The panic and intrusive thoughts called to mind the "dÃ¸dstrome", which is an old carnival trick in which a stuntperson rides a motorcycle around the vertical walls of a motordrome at death-defying speeds. The making of the album proved to be MÃ˜'s escape from this deepening spiral, although the album is very much a document of a person-in-progress. While there is a strong sense of empowerment and of brighter days ahead, it also serves as a reminder that everyone has to deal with their own dÃ¸dstrome and that there is no perfect remedy for life's struggles, and that's OK.MÃ˜ returned to the road in February with US tour dates with Imagine Dragons alongside her own North America headline shows and she will be performing in Europe next month, including headlining a sold out London Heaven. Full dates are below.MÃ˜ 2022 Tour Dates:APRIL:7th April @ Cat's Cradle, Chapel Hill9th April @ Sound Money Festival, Miami10th April @ Jannus Live, Tampa11th April @ Terminal West, Atlanta13th April @ Union Transfer, Philadelphia14th April @ Webster Hall, New York15th April @ Royale, Boston17th April @ 9:30 Club, WashingtonMAY:12th May @ Parkteatret, Oslo sold out13th May @ Debaser, Stockholm15th May @ NIEBO, Warsaw16th May @ Kesselhaus, Berlin19th May @ Heaven, London sold out20th May @ Le Trabendo, Paris22nd May @ Orangerie - Botanique, Brussels24th May @ Melkweg Oz, AmsterdamREBECCA BLACK LIVE DATEShttps://www.songkick.com/artists/4106201-rebecca-black/calendarFriday April 15th - Day Club @ Hilton Palm SpringsFriday April 15th - Rhonda Queen of the Desert @ Ross Aviation Thermal AirportSaturday April 16th - Rebecca Black (& Friends) DJ set @ Do LABMonday, May 2, 2022 - Brussels, Belgium @ TBATuesday, May 3, 2022 - Paris, France @ Leis EtoilesThursday, May 5, 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso NoordSaturday, May 7, 2022 - London, UK @ ColoursMonday, May 9, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf InstituteWednesday, May 11, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ G2May 12-14, 2022, TBC - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape FestivalSunday, May 15, 2022 - Heidelberg, Germany @ Queer FestTuesday, May 17, 2022 - Cologne, Germany @ YucaWednesday, May 18, 2022 - Berlin, Germany @ Kantine Am Berghain'Forever Neverland' saw MÃ˜ touring the world over off the back of its success. Her career was almost instantly launched into the stratosphere with her monumental 2014 debut album 'No Mythologies' and a very prominent feature soon after on one of the most successful singles of all time with Major Lazer's 'Lean On'. When touring behind 'Forever Neverland' came to a halt in 2019, MÃ˜ found herself completely burned out after five years on the road.She returned to Denmark to recalibrate and recover from the physical and mental exhaustion she was experiencing as a result but had trouble checking out. A serious vocal injury requiring months of rehabilitation exacerbated her bouts of anxiety and a sense that things were slipping out of her control.MÃ˜, born Karen Marie Aagaard Ã˜rsted Andersen, hunkered down and did what she knew best by writing songs. The music that began to emerge bridged the gap between her years as a teen-punk touring anarchist squats across Europe, and the bright Scandipop she'd come to be known for to create a darker and more personal take on her sound with new album 'Motordrome'.Internet-born, pop sensation Rebecca Black was here; and her first project in 10 years (of the same title), a six-track hyper pop infused sonic journey [listen here] nabbed A2IM'sâ€‹â€‹ Liberia Award nomination for the "Best Self Released Record of the Year". Her latest single " Read My Mind " is an edgy, digital dream-punk track with Slayyyter that sees the duo serve gas-station-glam in Weston Allen-shot music video [watch here]! The " Friday "-famed RIAA Gold-selling singer, songwriter, and queer creator also sold-out her debut headline tour across North America, and it's headed to the UK and Europe in May, but first, she's taking over Coachella this weekend, teasing the live experience across appearances in Palm Springs - see full itinerary below.In 2011, Black's viral hit " Friday " reached more than 150 million people worldwide and became the fastest-growing song and video that year; but it was not until 2021 that Rebecca Black solidified her stamp on pop culture. With a new RIAA Gold certification under her belt, "Rebecca Black is having a major moment, right now," PAPER declared and NYLON cosigned "Rebecca Black has been on a roll lately." One year after coming-out on the 'Dating Straight' podcast, Rebecca Black performed on the GLAAD Media Awards with a "best musical moment" highlight from Billboard, who also named the track "bubbly...fun... and... the exact kind of pick-me-up that so many of us are looking for." She also proudly received the honor of Variety's 'Power of Pride' 2021 list, Logo30, Bustle's Pride Yearbook & more. In her leisure, Rebecca advocates for anti-bullying, mental health initiatives and the LGBTQ+ community, across recent partnerships with the AdCouncil, GLAAD, and Best Buddies.



