Acclaimed Rapper And Record Producer Oh No Announces Album Offair: Dr No's Lost Beach Out May 6, 2022

https://www.facebook.com/ohnodisrupt/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) OFFAIR Records confirms the release of acclaimed Hip Hop producer and beat-maker Oh No's new album OFFAIR: Dr No's Lost Beach out May 6 with a pair of singles "Crabs N' Mudskippers" and "Morning Shores" dropping today.Oh No is the brother of Madlib and the second half of their duo 'The Professionals.' OFFAIR: Dr No's Lost Beach is his 5th solo release following his last solo masterpiece Dr No's Ethiopium. Pitchfork praised Oh No as the kind of producer who can "make beats out of anything" and on OFFAIR: Dr No's Lost Beach he does just that merging his Lo-Fi jazz inflected beats with samples from the cult-fav Sonor Music Editions library of Italian music from the 1970s-'80s. Through the samples, Oh No translates the cinematic scores into a daydreamy, beat-driven beach vibe.OFFAIR Records is a joint venture between Universal Music Canada (UMC) and Versus Creative globally distributed by UMC and Virgin Music Label + Artist Services. With a community of established artists exploring beyond their familiar sonic territories, OFFAIR's series of releases will bring instrumental and experimental soundtracks to listener-specific environments, mental spaces and shared universal moments. The mission of OFFAIR co-founders Rishi Shah and Nate Auerbach is to create deeper experiences with music. OFFAIR is building a brand, community, and distribution system together with their partners at UMC and Virgin Music to drive intentional listening, supported by special events, partnerships and more.instagram.com/offairtwitter.com/offairfacebook.com/offairhttps://www.instagram.com/ohnothedisrupt/?hl=enhttps://twitter.com/ohnothedisrupt?lang=enhttps://www.facebook.com/ohnodisrupt/



