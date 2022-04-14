Universal Music Signs Fast Rising Country Artist Josh Ross





Josh Ross wasn't always bound for Nashville. He spent most of his life devoted to sports as a hockey player, avid Motocross competitor, and college football scholarship recipient. A member of Western University's football team, Ross' dream was to play in the CFL. After several injuries sidelining his career in football, Ross picked up his guitar and embarked on a journey exploring his lifelong love of Country music. Ross' talent led him to join the Emerging Artist Showcase at Canada's largest country music festival, Boots and Hearts, where he performed for over 10,000 country music fans, opening for Jake Owen, High Valley and Luke Bryan. After winning the hearts of many and encouragement from his newest supporters, he trekked to New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Universal Music and The Core Entertainment, the management company specializing in discovering and championing new talent in music, announce the signing of rising country singer-songwriter, Josh Ross.The Nashville-based, Ontario-born singer-songwriter made his official debut as an independent artist, quickly and impressively building a name for himself with a handful of songs that generated more than 7 million streams. In February, Ross dropped "First Taste of Gone," a poignant, personal track that showcases his vulnerable side and is fast-climbing the charts on Canadian Country radio. Last month, he was selected as one of SiriusXM's Top of the Country Top 8 semi-finalists.Ross is the second artist signed to UMC's joint venture with The Core, a partnership designed to offer Canadian artists a collaborative and integrated approach to releasing music worldwide. With management services from The Core and a recorded music agreement with Universal, watch for much more to come from Josh Ross as he continues to anchor himself as one of 2022's most promising Country artists."I'm so proud to announce that I've officially joined the Universal Music Canada family," said Ross. "I've long admired Universal's approach to developing artists and their focus to break talent globally is something that I am excited to be a part of. This is the perfect home for me."Josh Ross wasn't always bound for Nashville. He spent most of his life devoted to sports as a hockey player, avid Motocross competitor, and college football scholarship recipient. A member of Western University's football team, Ross' dream was to play in the CFL. After several injuries sidelining his career in football, Ross picked up his guitar and embarked on a journey exploring his lifelong love of Country music. Ross' talent led him to join the Emerging Artist Showcase at Canada's largest country music festival, Boots and Hearts, where he performed for over 10,000 country music fans, opening for Jake Owen, High Valley and Luke Bryan. After winning the hearts of many and encouragement from his newest supporters, he trekked to Music City to pursue his dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter. He spent his time crafting his songwriting skills and cultivating a sound of his own, reflective of his musical interests and influences. In the summer of 2021, Ross unveiled his track "Tall Boys," - a summertime anthem that took off and has accumulated over 2.5M streams and counting. His follow-up, "First Taste of Gone," showcases a different side of Ross both lyrically and vocally and continues to impress.



