Liquid I.V. To Make A Splash With Festival Season Debut, Featuring Exclusive Performances By Jack Harlow & Saweetie

Liquid I.V. is celebrating festival season with a new, limited-edition Hydration Multiplier flavor - Cotton Candy. Available in a 16ct carton, Cotton Candy Hydration Multiplier will be the first classic Hydration Multiplier formula to change the color of your water - available in Blue and Pink. Powered by Cellular Transport TechnologyÂ®, Liquid I.V. Hydration Multipliers help you hydrate 2x faster than water alone. Cotton Candy Hydration Multipliers are available exclusively on www.Liquid-IV.com for $24.99, while supplies last. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Healthy hydration leader Liquid I.V. has just announced it will make its first festival season appearance and host the Liquid I.V. House of Hydration on Saturday, April 16 in the Coachella Valley. Liquid I.V.'s House of Hydration will offer a breathtaking juxtaposition of the sky's natural phenomena with digital touches creating a cotton candy paradise in the desert. Exclusive performances will take place throughout the day by this year's hottest artists Jack Harlow and Saweetie, with live DJ sets by MAAD. A festival essential, Liquid I.V.'s electrolyte drink mix will keep fans hydrated all day and weekend long.Joining in for the return of music's most celebrated desert festival, Liquid I.V. will also appear for the first time at Neon Carnival on Saturday, April 16, helping attendees refuel and recharge with a fully branded bumper car installation emblazoned with neon signs and a steady supply of Hydration Multipliers.Keeping the music and celebrations alive, a few weeks later Liquid I.V. will open its doors at Stagecoach with their Hydration Saloon. From Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1, Stagecoach attendees can visit the Hydration Saloon to get refreshed, stay cool and live in the moment with Liquid I.V. slushies, samples and merchandise. Fans can follow the season's festivities on social with #LiquidIVFest."We're excited to be entering the festival world with the Liquid I.V. House of Hydration and fueling music lovers with our delicious Hydration Multipliers. Proper hydration is the key to keeping your energy up, so you never miss a beat. And the best part is that we're bringing the party, the performances and the energy to the Coachella Valley with our House of Hydration and an amazing lineup of talent," said Mike Keech, CEO Liquid I.V. "We also can't wait to see everyone at Stagecoach with our Hydration Saloon. It's going to be the best place to replenish and refuel all weekend long."Liquid I.V. is celebrating festival season with a new, limited-edition Hydration Multiplier flavor - Cotton Candy. Available in a 16ct carton, Cotton Candy Hydration Multiplier will be the first classic Hydration Multiplier formula to change the color of your water - available in Blue and Pink. Powered by Cellular Transport TechnologyÂ®, Liquid I.V. Hydration Multipliers help you hydrate 2x faster than water alone. Cotton Candy Hydration Multipliers are available exclusively on www.Liquid-IV.com for $24.99, while supplies last.



