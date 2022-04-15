New Music From George Whelan - "Me & You"





In 2020, as a way to learn a new skill and to keep busy,



This was quickly followed up by another breakthrough in 2021 with his single 'Fire' signed by DeeVu Records the track was a massive stepping stone for George's music career as it gained attention from the music industry.



Whelan's goal is to make "true dance classics". "I want to make music that plays around with the sounds of the late 90's, early 2000's and incorporate that into a fresh sound that people can really dance to".



'Me & You' Is a catchy and euphoric house track with an infectious organ bassline accompanied with lush vocals to create a fresh feel to the Dance Genre. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'George Whelan' is a 25 year old Producer/DJ from London. As a child he would listen to dance music religiously, especially the Euphoria and Clubland albums. Whelan's passion grew for the dance scene as he was introduced to the concept of being a DJ, from the age of 18 he would regularly play club nights making a name for himself in his area.In 2020, as a way to learn a new skill and to keep busy, George ventured into the world of production, by the end of that year he released his first track titled "Out of me" which quickly gained attention including BBC Radio.This was quickly followed up by another breakthrough in 2021 with his single 'Fire' signed by DeeVu Records the track was a massive stepping stone for George's music career as it gained attention from the music industry.Whelan's goal is to make "true dance classics". "I want to make music that plays around with the sounds of the late 90's, early 2000's and incorporate that into a fresh sound that people can really dance to".'Me & You' Is a catchy and euphoric house track with an infectious organ bassline accompanied with lush vocals to create a fresh feel to the Dance Genre.



