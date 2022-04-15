Yung Xavi Releases New Single "Wit A Bottle," Featuring Lil Keed (Remix)



The deluxe version will feature original tracks produced by multi-Platinum selling, Grammy-nominated producers Josh X and SwanQo, credited with creating and co-writing Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow.' The deluxe version will have ten featured tracks and five bonus songs. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Yung Xavi drops a new remix single, "Wit A Bottle," featuring Lil Keed as a precursor to releasing his deluxe version of "To Jonathan," wetting the tastebuds of HipHop fans everywhere for a sample of what's to come."Wit A Bottle" remix is produced by Lil Tag & Buddha Bless, and it's presently available on all digital streaming and downloading platforms."To Jonathan" is the debut album of recording artist Yung Xavi. The project was released in June of 2021. The album includes previously released singles: Take Me Home (Produced by J Dot), Shawty Bumpin (Produced by J Beatzz), and Make the Cut (Produced by Buddah Bless).The deluxe version will feature original tracks produced by multi-Platinum selling, Grammy-nominated producers Josh X and SwanQo, credited with creating and co-writing Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow.' The deluxe version will have ten featured tracks and five bonus songs.



