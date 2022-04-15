Lauren Spencer-Smith Showcases Impeccable Songwriting & Impressive Vocals On New Single "Flowers"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Breakthrough act of 2022 and generational talent Lauren Spencer-Smith shares her latest single "Flowers," a stunning example of the intricate songwriting and vocal range the 18-year-old from Vancouver Island is capable of. " Flowers " is an anthem of personal growth, written in hindsight about heartbreak and healing. Lauren shows off her vocal range over a piano-laden beat, ebbing from syrupy high notes to a powerful lower register. It's emotive and relatable as she shares personal anecdotes through a universal lens. Speaking on the song, Lauren says, "'Flowers' is about looking at a past experience and knowing I deserved more. I want people to be able to contemplate their own situations, and learn from them and heal if they need to. You aren't alone and it gets better."Details are at the core of Lauren's craft, and she always writes from a place of perspective. Speaking on the process for "Flowers," Lauren shares, "When I'm writing I always think about what's going on in the world. How are people feeling? What are they going to relate to? I want to listen to a song and know what it's about, that's why I write with details about my life but always think, how will my fans relate? I want it to feel universal."Earlier this year, she shared her breakout single "Fingers Crossed," a similarly personal song that resonated with millions â€” a snippet of the song had 25 million views on TikTok before catapulting to the charts, hitting the Top 50 on Spotify in 23 countries including Top 10 on the Global Chart, #2 in the US., and #1 in the UK. It also claimed the #1 spot on iTunes Overall Top Songs US Chart and peaked #1 on the Apple Music Global Chart, which was the first independent song of 2022 to do so. Currently, the song has over 170 million global streams. Lauren is currently in the studio working on her debut project. Lauren Spencer-Smith will let you know what's on her mind. When she steps up to the microphone, the Vancouver Island singer and songwriter shares the kinds of stories typically only traded by best friends long after the sun goes down. Her unfiltered feelings resonate just as loudly as her stunning vocals do, tracing life's ups, downs, and everything in between with sharp lyrics and even sharper melodies. Balancing a job, school, and teaching herself piano and guitar, she prolifically posted videos to social media. One day, she sang Lady Gaga's " Always Remember Us This Way " from A Star Is Born in her dad's truck. The ensuing impromptu clip (filmed by her father) exploded with tens of millions of views on Facebook. American Idol invited her to appear on the 2020 season and she placed in the Top 20. Countless songwriting sessions followed as she honed her chops alongside several well known producers and more independent talent. In the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown, she launched her TikTok page with a steady stream of content. She gained traction on streaming platforms with a stunning cover of Olivia Rodrigo's " All I Want " and originals such as "For Granted" and "Back To Friends." However, " Fingers Crossed " primed her for a major breakthrough. A smartphone video of Lauren's unplugged performance of the song set TikTok ablaze, generating over half-a-billion views on the platform and eclipsing over 100 million streams. After earning acclaim from Billboard, Genius, Stereogum, and more, Lauren properly introduces herself on a series of 2022 singles and her forthcoming full-length debut [Island Records/Republic Records].



