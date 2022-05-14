New UB40 Album Featuring Ali Campbell & Astro Unprecedented To Be Released June 17, 2022



05/16/2022 - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay - San Diego, CA. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell & Astro will release their new album Unprecedented, June 17 via UMe. The album will be released as a black 2LP, a limited-edition white-color 2LP, 1CD, limited-edition cassette as well as digitally. All formats include their new single "Sufferer", which Ali has dedicated to his beloved friend and bandmate of over four decades, Astro, who tragically passed away last November.'"Sufferer,' is a song that Astro and I have always loved, from the brilliant Kingstonians," comments Ali. "Astro was so proud of our version of this song, as am I. It's the first track off our new studio album Unprecedented which will be out in the summer. This song is more poignant and special than I ever realized after Astro heartbreakingly passed away after recording this album. We want to keep his memory alive through his music and this song and album."In addition to touring across Europe in 2022, the legendary British reggae-pop group has announced three tour dates in North America beginning May 12 in Las Vegas, NV.UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey's most recent album, 2018's A Real Labour Of Love, debuted at No.2 on the UK album chart, only dropping one place a week later to No.3, and the album spent a month in the Top 10. UB40 topped the UK singles chart on three occasions and sold 70 million records as they took their smooth yet rootsy musical blend to all corners of the globe. Between 1983 and 1998 the group produced three Labour Of Love albums, bringing hits such as Eric Donaldson's "Cherry Oh Baby", Lord Creator's " Kingston Town " and Johnny Osbourne's "Come Back Darling" to a new, global audience. They also topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic with their reggae covers of "Red Red Wine" and "(I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You" and had a further UK No.1 with their cover of "I Got You Babe" with Chrissie Hynde.Unprecedented Tracklist (2LP,1CD, Cassette, Digital):Caught You In A LieDo Yourself A FavourEmperors Wore No ClothesHappy Includes Everyone Heaven In Her EyesLean On Me / In Aid Of NHS Charities TogetherLean On MeMellowStay Another DaySuffererSunday Morning Coming DownUnprecedentedWe'll Never Find Another LoveWhat Have I Done2022 UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell US Tour Dates:05/14/2022 - The Beach at Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, NV05/15/2022 - BeachLife Festival - Redondo Beach, CA05/16/2022 - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay - San Diego, CA.



