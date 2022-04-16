Charli XCX 'Used To Know Me' Video Out Now



www.bandsintown.com/a/289995-charli-xcx New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop Icon Charli XCX drops the visuals to her party anthem 'Used To Know Me', directed by Alex Gill.'Used To Know Me' is the catchy story of a post-breakup revival, and borrows from the 1990 house hit " Show Me Love " by Robin S. The video comes in to further extend the impressive visuals that Charli has delivered in this era with cohesion and consistency, under the creative direction of Imogene Strauss and Choreography from Nathan Kim.Charli's critically acclaimed fifth studio album, CRASH, was released in March 2022 and awarded the Pop Icon her first UK #1 and in the USA her first top 10 at #7 on the charts.Charli is eleven nights into her twenty-one-date North American tour, one night of which she performed to a sold out crowd at LA's Greek Theatre, supported by a-list friends and a who's who of young Hollywood. Charli will perform two nights at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom on the 22nd and 23rd April, before moving on to her seventeen-date UK and European tour which starts in Dublin on 13th May and will see her perform her hit record at London's iconic Alexandra Palace on the 19th May. Charli has just announced an extension of the tour which will stop in Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre on July 21. The tour is supported by Baby Tate, ELIO, Yeule, Magdalena and A. G. Cook. See full tour dates below.North American live dates:15th April - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC16th April - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA18th April - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA20th April - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA22nd April - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY23rd April - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY25th April - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON26th April - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI28th April - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN29th April - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, ILEuropean live dates:13th May - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland15th May - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK17th May - Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK18th May - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK19th May - Alexandra Palace - London, UK21st May - UEA - Norwich, UK22nd May - O2 Academy - Sheffield, UK23rd May - Rock City - Nottingham, UK25th May - Le Trianon - Paris, France*27th May - La Madeleine - Brussels, Belgium*28th May - TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) - Utrecht, Netherlands30th May - Astra - Berlin, Germany31st May - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany2nd June - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain4th June - Fabrique - Milan, Italy7th June - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain9th June - Primavera - Barcelona, SpainNorth American live dates:21st July - The Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BCwww.bandsintown.com/a/289995-charli-xcx



