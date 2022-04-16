Charli XCX 'Used To Know Me' Video Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Pop Icon Charli XCX
drops the visuals to her party anthem 'Used To Know Me', directed by Alex Gill.
'Used To Know Me' is the catchy story of a post-breakup revival, and borrows from the 1990 house hit "Show Me Love
" by Robin
S. The video comes in to further extend the impressive visuals that Charli has delivered in this era with cohesion and consistency, under the creative direction of Imogene Strauss and Choreography from Nathan Kim.
Charli's critically acclaimed fifth studio album, CRASH, was released in March 2022 and awarded the Pop Icon her first UK #1 and in the USA her first top 10 at #7 on the charts.
Charli is eleven nights into her twenty-one-date North American tour, one night of which she performed to a sold out crowd at LA's Greek Theatre, supported by a-list friends and a who's who of young Hollywood. Charli will perform two nights at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom on the 22nd and 23rd April, before moving on to her seventeen-date UK and European tour which starts in Dublin on 13th May and will see her perform her hit record at London's iconic Alexandra
Palace on the 19th May. Charli has just announced an extension of the tour which will stop in Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre on July 21. The tour is supported by Baby Tate, ELIO, Yeule, Magdalena and A. G. Cook. See full tour dates below.
North American live dates:
15th April - The Orange
Peel - Asheville, NC
16th April - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA
18th April - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA
20th April - House of Blues Boston
- Boston, MA
22nd April - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY
23rd April - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY
25th April - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON
26th April - Royal Oak Music
Theatre - Royal Oak, MI
28th April - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN
29th April - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL
European live dates:
13th May - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland
15th May - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK
17th May - Victoria
Warehouse - Manchester, UK
18th May - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK
19th May - Alexandra
Palace - London, UK
21st May - UEA - Norwich, UK
22nd May - O2 Academy - Sheffield, UK
23rd May - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
25th May - Le Trianon - Paris, France*
27th May - La Madeleine - Brussels, Belgium*
28th May - TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) - Utrecht, Netherlands
30th May - Astra - Berlin, Germany
31st May - Carlswerk Victoria
- Cologne, Germany
2nd June - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain
4th June - Fabrique - Milan, Italy
7th June - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain
9th June - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain
North American live dates:
21st July - The Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC
www.bandsintown.com/a/289995-charli-xcx