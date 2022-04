Swedish House Mafia Release Long Awaited Debut Album 'Paradise Again'

Paradise Again came together in the wake of rediscovering their musical synergy on the band's 2019 reunion tour, spending countless hours in the studio over the course of the subsequent years, exorcizing new sonic palettes, textures, and tones from an arsenal of analog synths. While the new batch of material is recognizably Swedish House Mafia, it also represents an ambitious broadening of their musical scope, as evinced by the wide ranging roster of collaborators and guests, including The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Sting, Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake, Jacob Mühlrad, Seinabo Sey, Mapei, and English singer-songwriter Connie Constance on the soaring album cornerstone "Heaven Takes You Home." "There's always new ground to break," states Angello. "However, the biggest challenge was to do what nobody expected us to. We needed to find sounds in the studio we had never heard before and were excited about. It's super inspiring for me to be in a band where we actually want to challenge ourselves. This is definitely one of the most exciting times for us, because we're having fun like 15-year-olds again."



Sun Nov 13 - Tampere, Finland - Uros Arena. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global supergroup Swedish House Mafia, the trio of Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Axwell, have just released their long awaited debut full length Paradise Again via Republic Records, just as the trio head back to the California desert for a landmark headlining performance with The Weeknd to close out this weekend's Coachella Festival.Paradise Again came together in the wake of rediscovering their musical synergy on the band's 2019 reunion tour, spending countless hours in the studio over the course of the subsequent years, exorcizing new sonic palettes, textures, and tones from an arsenal of analog synths. While the new batch of material is recognizably Swedish House Mafia, it also represents an ambitious broadening of their musical scope, as evinced by the wide ranging roster of collaborators and guests, including The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Sting, Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake, Jacob Mühlrad, Seinabo Sey, Mapei, and English singer-songwriter Connie Constance on the soaring album cornerstone "Heaven Takes You Home." "There's always new ground to break," states Angello. "However, the biggest challenge was to do what nobody expected us to. We needed to find sounds in the studio we had never heard before and were excited about. It's super inspiring for me to be in a band where we actually want to challenge ourselves. This is definitely one of the most exciting times for us, because we're having fun like 15-year-olds again."The album was initially teased in a cover story for Billboard Magazine last Summer, which kicked off a momentous run of album singles including "Redlight (with Sting)," "It Gets Better," "Lifetime (with Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)," and their hit collaboration with pop auteur The Weeknd "Moth To a Flame." The intervening year has been riddled with other highlights, including a performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, contributing production to the new Weeknd album Dawn FM (including the smash single " Sacrifice "), a nomination for iHeartRadio's Dance Artist of the Year for 2021, a career spanning cover story for SPIN, and much more.In the wake of their Coachella performance, Swedish House Mafia will head out on their first proper international tour since 2012, including arenas across the United States and Europe - full dates below.PARADISE AGAIN TRACK LIST:Time (feat. Mapei) Heaven Takes You Home (with Connie Constance)Jacob's Note (feat. Jacob Mühlrad)Moth To A Flame (with The Weeknd)MafiaFrankenstein (with A$AP Rocky)Don't Go Mad (feat Seinabo Sey)Paradise AgainLifetime (with Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake) Calling OnHomeIt Gets Better Redlight (with Sting)Can U Feel It19:30Another MinuteFor YouSWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA 2022 TOUR DATES:Fri Jul 29 - Miami, FL - FTX ArenaSun Jul 31 - Orlando, FL - Amway CenterWed Aug 3 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife StadiumFri Aug 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaSun Aug 7 - Montreal, QC - îleSoniq FestivalTue Aug 9 - Boston, MA - TD GardenWed Aug 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterThu Aug 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One ArenaSat Aug 13 - Chicago, IL - United CenterWed Aug 17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaFri Aug 19 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy CenterSun Aug 21 - Denver, CO - Ball ArenaThu Aug 25 - Austin, TX - Moody CenterFri Aug 26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterSat Aug 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota CenterTue Aug 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint CenterFri Sep 2 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile ArenaSun Sep 4 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga ArenaTue Sep 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers ArenaWed Sep 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaFri Sep 16 - San Francisco, CA - Chase CenterThu Sep 29 - Manchester, UK - AO ArenaFri Sep 30 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro ArenaSun Oct 2 - London, UK - The O2Thu Oct 6 - Dublin, Ireland - 3ArenaSat Oct 8 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena BirminghamMon Oct 10 - Paris, FR - Accor ArenaFri Oct 14 - Madrid, Spain - IFEMA Madrid LiveSat Oct 15 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice ArenaTue Oct 18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum ForumWed Oct 19 - Zurich, Switzerland - HallenstadionFri Oct 21 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron ArenaSat Oct 22 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 ArenaTue Oct 25 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess ArenaThu Oct 27 - Munich, Germany - OlympiahalleSat Oct 29 - Antwerp, Belgium - SportpaleisMon Oct 31 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo DomeThu Nov 3 - Vienna, Austria - StadthalleSat Nov 5 - Frankfurt, Germany - FesthalleSun Nov 6 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz ArenaTue Nov 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard ArenaWed Nov 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal ArenaFri Nov 11 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor ArenaSun Nov 13 - Tampere, Finland - Uros Arena.