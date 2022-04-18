Brandon Davis Revives Traditional Country In A Modern Age On 'Hearts Don't Rust' (Out Now)





Davis, who was raised on

"Hearts Don't Rust is a collection of songs that truly define who I am as a songwriter and artist," says Davis. "Each and every song tells a story that I believe people can relate to and sing along with."



Davis' showcases his knack for slice-of-life storytelling on the album's title track. On "Running Out of Roses," Davis' vocals are reminiscent of '90s greats like



Davis celebrated the 'Hearts Don't Rust' release with a performance with the album's co-writers at Assembly Food Hall in Nashville (4.14), and he'll join Tim McGraw's 2022 Tour starting April 29th at The Walmart Amphitheater in Rogers, AR. To keep up with Davis, visit brandondavismusic.com.



'Hearts Don't Rust' Tracklist:

1. "Hearts Don't Rust"

Written by:

Produced by: Jacob Frish



2. "

Written by:

Produced by: Kyle Clark, Alex Pennington Smith



3. "Something's Better Than Nothing"

Written by:

Produced by: Kyle Clark



4. "Somebody's Gotta Do It"

Written by:

Produced by: Josh Bricker



5. "Speaking My Language"

Written by:

Produced by: Kyle Clark, Alex Pennington Smith



6. "

Written by:

Produced by: Josh Bricker



7. "Hits Different"

Written by:

Produced by: Josh Bricker



8. "Tequila And Opinions"

Written by:

Produced by: Kyle Clark, Alex Pennington Smith



BRANDON DAVIS ON TOUR W/ TIM MCGRAW:

Fri., Apr. 29 | The Walmart Amphitheater | Rogers, AR

Sat., Apr. 30 | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | Maryland Heights, MO

Thurs. May 5 | Daily's Place Amphitheatre | Jacksonville, FL

Fri., May 6 | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre | Tampa, FL

Sat., May 7 | iTHINK Financial Amphitheater | West Palm Beach, FL

Thurs., May 12 | PNC

Fri., May 13 | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, GA

Sat., May 14 | The Wharf |

Thurs., May 19 | Blossom

Fri., May 20 | BB&T Pavilion | Camden, NJ

Sat. May 21 | Coastal Credit Union

Thurs., May 26 | St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater | Syracuse, NY

Fri., May 27 | PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, NJ

Sat., May 28 | Jiffy Lube Live | Bristow, VA

Thurs., Jun. 2 | Xfinity Theatre | Hartford, CT

Fri., Jun. 3 | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater | Wantagh, NY

