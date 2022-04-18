Brandon Davis Revives Traditional Country In A Modern Age On 'Hearts Don't Rust' (Out Now)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Artist-songwriter Brandon
Davis was working as a Sprinkler Systems Engineer before a nearly fatal car crash became his wake-up call to pursue a career in music, and his 1.6 million TikTok fans couldn't be more grateful. Now, his grassroots popularity has led to him selling out venues across the country, being hand-picked for Tim McGraw's 2022 tour, and releasing his debut album 'Hearts Don't Rust,' out today (4.15) via Big Yellow Dog Music.
Davis, who was raised on Waylon
Jennings and Merle Haggard thanks to his musician father who once opened for Garth Brooks, co-wrote all of the album's eight tracks with songwriters like Jason Duke (Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini). 'Hearts Don't Rust' is a revival of the traditional country sound Davis' was raised on, while acknowledging the modern styles that have grown into the genre.
"Hearts Don't Rust is a collection of songs that truly define who I am as a songwriter and artist," says Davis. "Each and every song tells a story that I believe people can relate to and sing along with."
Davis' showcases his knack for slice-of-life storytelling on the album's title track. On "Running Out of Roses," Davis' vocals are reminiscent of '90s greats like Tracy Lawrence
while offering the lyrical wit of modern trailblazers like Luke Combs. "Something's Better Than Nothing" reminds listeners to have gratitude for everything, while the blue-collar anthem "Somebody's Gotta Do It" drips with punchy country swagger. Davis' admires all of his lover's qualities on "Speaking My Language" and "Hey Baby," and on "Hits Different," he reflects on how the right partner can change one's perspective on every aspect of life. The album wraps with the cheeky "Tequila And Opinions," a song fit for a bar sing-along.
Davis celebrated the 'Hearts Don't Rust' release with a performance with the album's co-writers at Assembly Food Hall in Nashville (4.14), and he'll join Tim McGraw's 2022 Tour starting April 29th at The Walmart Amphitheater in Rogers, AR. To keep up with Davis, visit brandondavismusic.com.
'Hearts Don't Rust' Tracklist:
1. "Hearts Don't Rust"
Written by: Brandon
Davis
Produced by: Jacob Frish
2. "Running Out Of Roses
"
Written by: Brandon
Davis, Sam Koon, Alex Pennington Smith
Produced by: Kyle Clark, Alex Pennington Smith
3. "Something's Better Than Nothing"
Written by: Brandon
Davis, Kyle Clark, Jason Duke
Produced by: Kyle Clark
4. "Somebody's Gotta Do It"
Written by: Brandon
Davis, Alex Pennington Smith, Sam Koon, Josh Bricker
Produced by: Josh Bricker
5. "Speaking My Language"
Written by: Brandon
Davis, Josh Byrd, Alex Pennington Smith
Produced by: Kyle Clark, Alex Pennington Smith
6. "Hey Baby
"
Written by: Brandon
Davis, Josh Bricker
Produced by: Josh Bricker
7. "Hits Different"
Written by: Brandon
Davis, Josh Bricker
Produced by: Josh Bricker
8. "Tequila And Opinions"
Written by: Brandon
Davis, Alex Pennington Smith, Kyle Clark
Produced by: Kyle Clark, Alex Pennington Smith
BRANDON DAVIS ON TOUR W/ TIM MCGRAW:
Fri., Apr. 29 | The Walmart Amphitheater | Rogers, AR
Sat., Apr. 30 | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | Maryland Heights, MO
Thurs. May 5 | Daily's Place Amphitheatre | Jacksonville, FL
Fri., May 6 | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre | Tampa, FL
Sat., May 7 | iTHINK Financial Amphitheater | West Palm Beach, FL
Thurs., May 12 | PNC Music
Pavilion | Charlotte, NC
Fri., May 13 | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, GA
Sat., May 14 | The Wharf | Orange
Beach, AL
Thurs., May 19 | Blossom Music
Center | Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Fri., May 20 | BB&T Pavilion | Camden, NJ
Sat. May 21 | Coastal Credit Union Music
Park | Raleigh, NC
Thurs., May 26 | St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater | Syracuse, NY
Fri., May 27 | PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, NJ
Sat., May 28 | Jiffy Lube Live | Bristow, VA
Thurs., Jun. 2 | Xfinity Theatre | Hartford, CT
Fri., Jun. 3 | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater | Wantagh, NY
Sat., Jun. 4 | Xfinity Center | Mansfield, MA.