Matt Koziol Channels Keith Richards' Electric Rock And Footloose Swagger On New Song "Loving You Loving Me"

Koziol's debut album 'Wildhorse' is a culmination of the years he spent honing his songwriting craft and musicianship with artists like John Paul White, Joy Oladokun, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The emerging country-rock artist Matt Koziol shares his rollicking new song "Loving You Loving Me" from his forthcoming debut album 'Wildhorse' (out 5.20 via RED Creative Records). The rockabilly tune channels Keith Richards' electricity, Tina Turner's soulful rock 'n' roll and Footloose-inspired swagger. Listen to "Loving You Loving Me," below:"Adam Roth, Bill Delia, Tim Bruns and I were originally writing for Grizfolk's record," says Koziol. "I started playing this rhythm, and I always say that my hands will tell me what a song is supposed to sound like. I wanted to write something fun, upbeat and soulful, so when I got to record it for my own record, I told my producer Matt Odmark that I wanted this to be a mix of Southern rock meets Tina Turner and Keith Richards. I wanted all of that color in the song."Koziol is an exhilarating live performer and it shines through on "Loving You Loving Me" with a combination of tambourine, celebratory shouting and playfully unhinged organ. Written by Koziol with members of Swedish-American alt-rock band Grizfolk Adam Roth and Bill Delia, and Tim Bruns (Phillip Phillips), "Loving You Loving Me" finds the singer looking for freedom from a train-wreck romance only to be pulled back in time and time again.Koziol's debut album 'Wildhorse' is a culmination of the years he spent honing his songwriting craft and musicianship with artists like John Paul White, Joy Oladokun, Jimmie Allen and Charlie Worsham. Listeners will hear influences including Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Presley, Nickel Creek, Billy Joel and more.



