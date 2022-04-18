The Music Of The World Games Releases "Hope Of Alabama," The Official Theme Song Of 2022 World Games





Twitter: twitter.com/TWG2022 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) At a time when global unity is needed more than ever, The Music of The World Gamesshares a theme song to encapsulate the strength and power of a moment where athletes, teams, coaches, entertainers and fans from all different walks of life and cultures will come together with Birmingham, AL's presentation of the The World Games 2022. Available everywhere today, "Hope Of Alabama" is a star-studded collaboration that merges genres and generations.The track will serve as the official theme song of The World Games 2022 and feature some of Alabama's most iconic musical stars, including Randy Owen of the Group ALABAMA; Hip-Hop Artist Yung Bleu, country stars Sara Evans and Jamey Johnson, Stellar Awards Gospel Artist of the Year Pastor Mike Jr., NBC's The Voice top contestants Worth the Wait, Rolling Stones' keyboardist Chuck Leavell, American Idol winners Ruben Studdard and Taylor Hicks, American Idol runner-up Bo Bice, Motown Legend Martha Reeves, and the Legendary Blind Boys of Alabama, with the combined youth and adult choirs of the World Games 2022.Produced by World Games Artistic Director Dr. Henry Panion III and penned by ALABAMA's Randy Owen, his daughter Allison Owen, and Panion, "Hope of Alabama" brings a fresh voice to the world from a community that has experienced its share of trials, hardship, and tribulations. Yet, through its music, represented here by the broad range of artists from the world of rock, country, R&B, gospel, and hip-hop, the message of "Hope of Alabama" is one of eternal unity and love to the world, especially in these troubled times. As athletes from across the globe descend on Birmingham, Alabama for the World Games this Summer, these Alabamians send them back to their homelands with more than just medals, but with this message: "Hope of Alabama is the hope for all the world. Every man can hold on, every woman, boy, and girl. It is the dawn of the new day, when love is what we bring. Ev'rybody sing, sing, sing!""This song is a clarion call for the world when we need it the most - a call for hope and unity," says The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. "'Hope of Alabama' is a testament to music's power to lift humanity to a better place."On the track, Randy Owen adds,"I want everyone to feel like they're a part of something larger than just one. A feeling of feeling needed and wanted."As the first global event of 2022, there's never been a more immediate call for global strength and togetherness. The World Games 2022 will kick off on July 7th at Protective Stadium with Unlocking The Magic: Celebrating The Power of The One. The evening will be a colorful celebration of sport and Birmingham history. Presented by Alabama Power, the presentation will feature live entertainment, special effects, honorable dignitaries and a parade of athletes representing more than 100 countries. Produced by Birmingham-based LRY Media Group, the Opening Ceremony will celebrate Birmingham's past, present and future. Spoken word artist, musician, educator, and Birmingham native, Sharrif Simmons will be delivering a poem in the Opening Ceremonies. On July 17th at Protective Stadium, the grand finale of The World Games 2022 - One World-One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement & Unity - will commemorate The Games with incredible performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. Presented by Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, the final presentation will include the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city: Chengdu, China.The World Games is an extraordinary, international sports event held every four years, in the year following each Summer Olympic Games. Staged over 11 days, The Games represents the pinnacle of competition for 3,600 of the world's best athletes in 30+ unique, multi-disciplinary sports. The World Games generates worldwide exposure for participating sports and provides a highly visible stage on which athletes from more than 100 countries compete for gold. More than 600 medals will be awarded to the competing athletes, including 200 gold medals for the ultimate champions in each discipline.The World Games is led by the International World Games Association (IWGA), a non-profit organization that is composed of 37 International Sports Federations and recognized by The International Olympic Committee (IOC).Facebook: facebook.com/The-World-Games-2022-Opening-and-Closing-CeremoniesInstagram: instagram.com/musicoftwg2022Website: theworldgames.orgPurchase Tickets: am.ticketmaster.com/twg2022/ceremoniesFacebook: facebook.com/TWG2022Instagram: instagram.com/twg2022Twitter: twitter.com/TWG2022



