DJ And Producer Shogun And Andy Moor Remix 2021 Hit 'Under My Skin'

Four time DJ Mag Top 100, international DJ and producer Shogun has headlined all the major music festivals worldwide, including Tomorrowland, TomorrowWorld, EDC, ULTRA, and A New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Opening the floodgates for his 2022 release schedule, DJ and producer Shogun returns with a captivating new remix for his hit 2021 single, "Under My Skin, "courtesy of Andy Moor. The latest and alluring addition to his discography features vocals from Jennifer Rene. The 4 x DJ Mag Top 100 nominee's new offering follows the December release of his trance track 'Dreamland'. Andy Moor's hypnotic take on " Under My Skin " is available to stream across all platforms via Black-Hole Recordings / Serendipity Muzik.Kicking off with a strong and infiltrating bassline, the track immediately captivates the eardrums leading up to an exceedingly seductive beat drop topped with Rene's vocals. Her sultry lyrics take the focal point of the tune accompanied by a deep magnetic bassline. The tune slowly builds to a hypnotically cohesive beat drop transporting listeners to a blissful soundscape. The carefully crafted dreamlike atmosphere and resounding vocals of 'Under My Skin' are splendidly serene, leaving listeners eagerly waiting for the California-based DJ and producer's next endeavor.Shogun's unique and intoxicating sound design combined with Moor's production techniques and rhythmic bass lines solidifies the track as a premier addition to their impressive discographies. Moor's marvelously tuned, melodic atmosphere integrated with protruding bass lines exemplifies his own carefully curated style and intoxicating sound design. Best known for his unique approach to progressive trance, Moor interlaces his majestic methodology within Shogun's latest release constructing an infectious and endlessly playable track.Four time DJ Mag Top 100, international DJ and producer Shogun has headlined all the major music festivals worldwide, including Tomorrowland, TomorrowWorld, EDC, ULTRA, and A State Of Trance. The California-based DJ/producer is the first Asian American on the internationally known Armada Record Label, and is also signed to Blackhole, Sony, Universal and CMC music. Having produced for multiple Grammy nominated and winning acts, there hasn't been a track of his that hasn't landed in the Beatport and iTunes Top 10, all smashing the charts. He has also been nominated twice for the World Music Awards - World's Best Electronic Dance Music Artist. With the DJ skills to rock the best clubs and festivals in the world, the future is already written for Shogun.



