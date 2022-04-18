Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Track At Coachella!



"This song is very motherfu**in' personal to me and it's to whom it may the f**k concern and I really feel like my ladies gon' f**k with me on this one," said Megan, who previously teased the track on Twitter.

"I'm the only reason that your goofy ass got bitches," she raps. "Damn, I can't believe I used to let you f**k me / I'd rather be in jail before a broke ni**a cuff me."

She drives it home on the hook: "Because dick don't run me, I run dick / Ni**a, yeah, you's a bitch."



The track appeared in between her tracklist that included her greatest hits, "Body," "WAP," "



While she didn't mention any names, there is speculation that she is addressing Tory Lanez. In February, Tory sent a tweet where he claimed that he was sleeping with Megan and her best friend, who was in the car when she was shot.

"Good D*ick had me fu**ing 2 best friends â€¦. and I got caught," he tweeted. "That's what I apologized 4 . ...it's sick how u Spun it tho..."

At the time, Megan fired back. "Fu**ing two best friendsâ€¦ Ni**a you shot me you know whats what you were apologizing for," she told Tory.



Tory was temporarily taken into custody for the tweet, a violation of the discovery protective order and personal contact order. He was released after posting $350,000 bond. He later released his song "Mucky James" on which he seemingly addressed the incident.

"I was at a high in my career / You think I'd come out here and ******," he raps. "And if you think I would do that shit, you on some stupid shit / I don't need to do that shit." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Megan Thee Stallion performed a brand new track for the first time ever, while hitting the stage at Coachella 2022. Fans who were in the audience at the festival shared clips on social media. On the empowering anthem, which samples Jodeci's "Freak'n You (Remix)," Meg reps for the ladies while calling out a "f**k ni**a.""This song is very motherfu**in' personal to me and it's to whom it may the f**k concern and I really feel like my ladies gon' f**k with me on this one," said Megan, who previously teased the track on Twitter."I'm the only reason that your goofy ass got bitches," she raps. "Damn, I can't believe I used to let you f**k me / I'd rather be in jail before a broke ni**a cuff me."She drives it home on the hook: "Because dick don't run me, I run dick / Ni**a, yeah, you's a bitch."The track appeared in between her tracklist that included her greatest hits, "Body," "WAP," " Savage " and "Eat It."While she didn't mention any names, there is speculation that she is addressing Tory Lanez. In February, Tory sent a tweet where he claimed that he was sleeping with Megan and her best friend, who was in the car when she was shot."Good D*ick had me fu**ing 2 best friends â€¦. and I got caught," he tweeted. "That's what I apologized 4 . ...it's sick how u Spun it tho..."At the time, Megan fired back. "Fu**ing two best friendsâ€¦ Ni**a you shot me you know whats what you were apologizing for," she told Tory.Tory was temporarily taken into custody for the tweet, a violation of the discovery protective order and personal contact order. He was released after posting $350,000 bond. He later released his song "Mucky James" on which he seemingly addressed the incident."I was at a high in my career / You think I'd come out here and ******," he raps. "And if you think I would do that shit, you on some stupid shit / I don't need to do that shit."



