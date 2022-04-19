BMG Artists And Songwriters Nominated For 2022 Billboard Music Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Billboard Music
Awards have announced the nominations for the 2022 edition of their upcoming awards show, with six BMG artists and songwriters contributing to a total of 13 nominations across a diverse range of categories. The Billboard Music
Awards will take place on Sunday, May 15, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena
in Las Vegas, with the show to be broadcast live on NBC at 5pm PT/8pm ET.
Among the top nominees included BMG songwriters Bruno Mars
and D'Mile, receiving four nominations including Top R&B Album, Top R&B Song, Top R&B Artist, and Top Duo/Group, for their work as Silk Sonic.
The group was recently awarded Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Mars also received a solo Billboard Music
Awards nomination for Top R&B Tour from his latest concert run, Bruno Mars
at Park MGM.
BMG publishing client Juice WRLD
received three nominations including Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Rap Male Artist, for his latest posthumous chart-topping release Fighting Demons.
The global hit song 'Astronaut In The Ocean', co-written and produced by BMG songwriter Tyron Hapi, received a nomination for Top Rap Song. The RIAA double Platinum-certified song peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 while also becoming 2021's most Shazamed and TikTok's most used song.
BMG recording artists AJR received a nomination for Top Rock Album, for their latest studio album OK Orchestra, released by BMG. The indie-pop trio previously won Top Rock Song at the 2021 Billboard Music
Awards for their RIAA double Platinum-certified smash hit 'Bang', featured on the album.
BMG publishing clients Mick Jagger
and Keith Richards
received two nominations for Top Tour and Top Rock Tour for The Rolling Stones' recent No Filter
Tour.
BMG recording artist Jason Aldean
received a nomination for Top Country Song for 'If I Didn't Love You', his duet with Carrie Underwood. The longest-running Top 10 single on the Billboard Country charts, 'If I Didn't Love You', won Single of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards and was nominated for Best Country/Duo Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
2022 Billboard Music
Awards BMG nominees:
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Juice WRLD
Top Duo/Group: Silk Sonic
Top Tour: The Rolling Stones
No Filter
Tour
Top R&B Artist: Silk Sonic
Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at Park MGM
Top Rap Artist: Juice WRLD
Top Rap Male Artist: Juice WRLD
Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones
No Filter
Tour
Top R&B Album: Silk Sonic An Evening With Silk Sonic
Top Rock Album: AJR OK Orchestra
Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic 'Leave The Door Open'
Top Rap Song: Masked Wolf
'Astronaut In The Ocean'
Top Country Song: Jason Aldean
& Carrie Underwood
'If I Didn't Love You'