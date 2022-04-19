Award-Winning Icelandic Composer And Producer Olafur Arnalds Releases The 'Sunrise Sessions II' EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ã“lafur Arnalds has released an EP that includes his Grammy nominated singles, recorded live -Loom (nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording) and The Bottom Line ft. Josin (nominated for Best Arrangement, Instruments & Vocals). Sunrise Session II is out today via Mercury KX/ Universal Music.



Ã“lafur Arnalds is an artist that plays comfortably, but innovatively, in the space between classical and electronic. As the first modern classical composer to be nominated for the Best Dance/Electronic Recording Grammy, the trailblazing artist has released the live audio from his popular Sunrise Session. First recorded in 2020, the session embraced the juxtaposing genres found in his work (watch the session, here).



The stunning 'Sunrise Session II' EP is a tribute to lighter days ahead that was recorded on the shortest day of the year - the Winter Solstice in 2021 - at the Harpa Concert Hall in ReykjavÃ­k, Iceland. Ã“lafur himself features on piano with labelmate Josin on vocals and thirteen brilliant musicians from the ReykjavÃ­k Recording Orchestra.



Ã“lafur Arnalds' 'Sunrise Session II' EP is out now via Mercury KX.



Tracklist:

saman - Sunrise Session II

The Bottom Line (feat. Josin) - Sunrise Session II

Loom - Sunrise Session II



