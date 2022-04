Conan Gray Releases New Single "Memories" Today

Once again, he presents a personal anthem rooted in raw feeling with "Memories." His cathartic delivery glides over sparse piano as he pleads, "Please don't ruin this for me. Please don't make this harder than it already is. I'm trying to get over this."



Currently crisscrossing the country on "The



Making headlines, GQ featured Conan in their March 2022 issue and christened him "The New



Since releasing original demos on his YouTube channel at the age of 15,



The

4/16 Indio, CA Coachella Valley

4/18 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

4/20 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

4/23 Indio, CA Coachella Valley

5/5 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene

5/6 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet

5/7 Copenhagen, Denmark K.B. Hallen

5/9 Hamburg, Germany Edel-optics.de Arena

5/10 Berlin, Germany Verti

5/11 Warsaw, Poland COS Torwar

5/13 Munich, Germany Tonhalle

5/14 Prague, Czech Republic Forum KarlĂ­n

5/15 Vienna, Austria Gasometer

5/17 Zurich, Switzerland Volkshaus

5/18 Milan, Italy Fabrique

5/20 Barcelona, Spain Sant Jordi Club

5/21 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre

5/24 Paris, France L'Olympia

5/25 Brussels, Belgium Ancienne Belgique

5/26 Cologne, Germany Palladium

5/27 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live

5/30 Dublin, Ireland 3Olympia Theatre

6/2 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy

6/3 Leeds, UK O2 Academy

6/4 Manchester, UK O2

6/6 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

6/8 Bristol, UK O2 Academy

6/9 London, UK Eventim Apollo New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and Gen Z pop king Conan Gray shares a brand-new single entitled "Memories." It heralds the arrival of his anxiously awaited second full-length album, Superache [Republic Records], on June 24, 2022.Once again, he presents a personal anthem rooted in raw feeling with "Memories." His cathartic delivery glides over sparse piano as he pleads, "Please don't ruin this for me. Please don't make this harder than it already is. I'm trying to get over this."Currently crisscrossing the country on "The Conan Gray World Tour 2022," he has quietly dropped hints to his fans each night about the forthcoming Superache. This weekend the tour will make a historic stop for his debut performance at Coachella 2022.Making headlines, GQ featured Conan in their March 2022 issue and christened him "The New Prince of Sad Songs," while Vogue included him in its massive new fashion spread in this month's issue.Since releasing original demos on his YouTube channel at the age of 15, Conan Gray has emerged as one of the pre-eminent pop superstars of his generation. Even after the commercial success of global multi-platinum hits " Heather " and " Maniac ", his music continues to maintain its unflinching authenticity and originality. Gray's debut album, Kid Krow, crafted by Gray and longtime collaborator and producer Dan Nigro, reached #5 on the Billboard 200, #1 on the Billboard Pop Albums chart and became the biggest new artist debut of the year. In the summer of 2020, when " Heather " topped charts around the world, Sir Elton John publicly praised Gray for being the only artist on the Spotify top 50 to have written the song entirely on their own. With over 7 billion streams, Gray has attracted unanimous applause from a who's who of tastemakers including Vogue, GQ, V Man, Paper, Fader, Billboard, NPR, MTV, I-D, Wonderland, Clash, Notion, and has delivered rapturous performances on television shows such as Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The Today Show. Gray's much anticipated sophomore album is set for release June 24th, 2022.The Conan Gray World Tour 2022 Dates4/16 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival4/18 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren4/20 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom4/23 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival5/5 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene5/6 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet5/7 Copenhagen, Denmark K.B. Hallen5/9 Hamburg, Germany Edel-optics.de Arena5/10 Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall5/11 Warsaw, Poland COS Torwar5/13 Munich, Germany Tonhalle5/14 Prague, Czech Republic Forum KarlĂ­n5/15 Vienna, Austria Gasometer5/17 Zurich, Switzerland Volkshaus5/18 Milan, Italy Fabrique5/20 Barcelona, Spain Sant Jordi Club5/21 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre5/24 Paris, France L'Olympia5/25 Brussels, Belgium Ancienne Belgique5/26 Cologne, Germany Palladium5/27 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live5/30 Dublin, Ireland 3Olympia Theatre6/2 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy6/3 Leeds, UK O2 Academy6/4 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse6/6 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy6/8 Bristol, UK O2 Academy6/9 London, UK Eventim Apollo