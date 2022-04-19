Kay Flock Drops Bronx Anthem "Shake It (Ft. Cardi B, Dougie B, & Bory300)"





Kay Flock kicks off "



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York City drill star Kay Flock drops "Shake It," an energetic new anthem for the Boogie Down Bronx. On " Shake It " Kay Flock recruits Dougie B, Bory300, and the one and only hustler Cardi B to round out the Bronx quartet. They combine their styles fusing raw lyricism over a rapid drill beat to create a track that echoes the spirit of their hometown. The RingRing Visuals and Jochi Saca directed video was filmed across their neighborhood's staple City Island and includes a cameo from fellow drill rapper B-Lovee.Kay Flock kicks off " Shake It " unleashing his signature gruff as he glides across the Elias Beats-produced beat. Dougie B and Bory300 join the mix adding their own drill flavors trading off bars in the confident chorus. Cardi B takes the crescendo verse, letting loose emphatic bars challenging any would-be rivals. She mandates, "Try to play me, you know I perform."Kay Flock's vision of drill music feels raw and free-spirited - an unburdened, electrifying take on his city's sound. The New York rapper has spent the last couple years making tracks that bring some of the movement's strongest future stars together while amplifying his own, pitching drill as collaborative, energetic, and most of all, alive. His raps, captured in street smashes like "Brotherly Love," featuring fellow Bronx MCs B-Lovee and Dougie B, demonstrate the thrill of the ecstatic genre. Every bar is spit with the pedal pressed all the way to the floor. In ways, his rise is similar to other New York drill artists, climbing from humble beginnings to the verge of the mainstream, but Kay Flock hails from the Bronx, a neighborhood that hasn't so far produced the genre's stars. He grew up in a rugged environment he describes as "dangerous" and, as a teenager, found escape in Brooklyn drill as well as the music of Chicago rappers like King Von. In the Bronx, Flock made lifelong friends in B-Lovee and Dougie B who, in 2020, introduced him to recording. Almost immediately, you could recognize Flock's unmistakable talentâ€"and his city did. Early singles like "Being Honest" and "Is Ya Ready" put Kay Flock on the map. Now, Flock has emerged as the Bronx's and arguably New York City's hottest new rapper. Even as Flock's star rises, and the co-signs roll in - he doesn't plan to switch up. He's staying true to himself.




