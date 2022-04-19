It's Almost Dry: Pusha T Set To Drop New Album This Friday, April 22





"My brand is all about creating masterpieces," Pusha recently told Complex. "This is a legacy thing with me. This is all about being great. This is the realest real estate in hip-hop, and I'm the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Grammy-nominated hip-hop legend and multi-platinum artist Pusha T announces his highly anticipated fourth album It's Almost Dry is set to drop this Friday, April 22nd. The album is produced entirely by Ye and Pharrell Williams.'It's Almost Dry will feature "Neck & Wrist", "Diet Coke" and "Hear Me Clearly," and has already been praised by Charlamagne Tha God as Pusha's "best body of work." In their exclusive sit-down interview, Pusha explained: "I had the best of both worlds in regards to production and in regards to two people that actually understand who I am and they like two different things from me that I feel are both really great…this body of work is untouchable because it doesn't lean too heavy on either side…you get the whole spectrum. It's my most well-rounded body of work." It's Almost Dry arrives as the highly anticipated follow-up to Pusha's 2018 masterpiece, Daytona.Pusha - who is set to perform on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Thursday - has also announced the It's Almost Dry Tour, launching May 29th in Seattle, WA. The initial phase of the tour wraps in Philadelphia on June 23. Tickets for the It's Almost Dry Tour are on sale now at kingpush.com/tour.Pusha T's instant classic Daytona netted 4 stars in Rolling Stone ("a marvel of musical precision") and was called "an undisputed classic in Pusha's discography" by Noisey. The highest-charting album and biggest debut of Pusha's storied career, it was widely hailed by critics as one of the best albums of the year and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album."My brand is all about creating masterpieces," Pusha recently told Complex. "This is a legacy thing with me. This is all about being great. This is the realest real estate in hip-hop, and I'm the Martin Scorsese of it." The theme continues in Pusha's recent Office Magazine cover story: "I'm the novel. I'm the fucking Godfather trilogy."



