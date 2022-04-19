Young Drummer Boy Drops Music Video For "Smile"





Young Drummer Boy recently released his highly anticipated new single and visual, "Smile Now". He has over 50 Million views on his Youtube page to date and you can check out his most recent video right here on Top40-Charts.com Magazine. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Young Drummer Boy just dropped a music video for his new single "Smile Now". He is a well known Mexican American rapper and producer from California.Young Drummer Boy was heavily influenced by the rapping and production of DJ Quik, the slick street rhymes of Suga Free and the lyrical prowess of Tha Dogg Pound, Kurupt and Daz Dillinger.Young Drummer Boy sees light at the end of the tunnel and tells Vents Magazine "There is a way out of it without having to sell out".Young Drummer Boy recently released his highly anticipated new single and visual, "Smile Now". He has over 50 Million views on his Youtube page to date and you can check out his most recent video right here on Top40-Charts.com Magazine.



