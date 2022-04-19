Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 19/04/2022

Lily Sexton Releases New Single "Sentimental"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Sleeper's Awake, Sexton steps away from the raucous gallop of her primary creative outlet to deliver a sweet jewel box of an EP, where the delicate interplay of strings and finger-style guitar dance in graceful melody.

While many artists have a deep connection with their instruments, it's less often that said instrument serves to inspire the creation of a cohesive, intentional piece of art. Sleeper's Awake owes its existence in no small part to a 1949 Gibson J-45. "My grandad bought it when he left the Air Force" explains Sexton. "My mom and my uncle both taught themselves to play on it, as did I. It's a huge instrument; the "J" stands for "Jumbo". Just a beauty. It was built to project without amplification, the sound is rich and dark." Already itching to create some quieter, introspective music, Sexton found a deep connection with the instrument when the music was simply their particular resonances intertwined.

Most of this influences and approach can be found on "Sentimental", the new single we are pleased to premiere today, especially the way the way its achingly beautiful in its simplicity, the music murmurs like a prairie brook over which her sweet and melancholy voice floats, spinning modern folk lullabies.






