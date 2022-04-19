Wiz Khalifa & Logic Announce Co-Headlining 'Vinyl Verse' Tour 2022



TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 22nd at 10am on Ticketmaster.com

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Vinyl Verse Tour 2022. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday April 19th at 10am ET until Thursday, April 21st at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.



VINYL VERSE TOUR DATES:

Wed Jul 27- Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre^

Thu Jul 28 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater^

Sat Jul 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion^

Tue Aug 02 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater^

Wed Aug 03 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center^

Fri Aug 05 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

Sat Aug 06 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

Sun Aug 07 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion^

Mon Aug 08 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP^

Wed Aug 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena^

Thu Aug 11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC

Fri Aug 12 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre^

Sat Aug 13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

Sun Aug 14 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront

Tue Aug 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclay's Center^

Wed Aug 17 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center!

Fri Aug 19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live!

Sat Aug 20 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre!

Sun Aug 21 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion!

Mon Aug 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center^

Tue Aug 23 -

Thu Aug 25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre^

Fri Aug 26 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff

Sat Aug 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend

Sun Aug 28 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Tue Aug 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom

Thu Sep 01 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob

Fri Sep 02 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Wiz Khalifa and Logic have announced their co-headline Vinyl Verse Tour 2022 featuring special guests DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on July 27th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine making stops across the U.S. in Houston, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up in St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 2nd. Visit vinylverse.co for the full list of dates.TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 22nd at 10am on Ticketmaster.comPRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Vinyl Verse Tour 2022. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday April 19th at 10am ET until Thursday, April 21st at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.VINYL VERSE TOUR DATES:Wed Jul 27- Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre^Thu Jul 28 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater^Sat Jul 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion^Tue Aug 02 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater^Wed Aug 03 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center^Fri Aug 05 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater^Sat Aug 06 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^Sun Aug 07 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion^Mon Aug 08 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP^Wed Aug 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena^Thu Aug 11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion^Fri Aug 12 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre^Sat Aug 13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^Sun Aug 14 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion^Tue Aug 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclay's Center^Wed Aug 17 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center!Fri Aug 19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live!Sat Aug 20 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre!Sun Aug 21 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion!Mon Aug 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center^Tue Aug 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center^Thu Aug 25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre^Fri Aug 26 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center^Sat Aug 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center^Sun Aug 28 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake^Tue Aug 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center^Thu Sep 01 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre^Fri Sep 02 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!



