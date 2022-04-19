Blue Water Highway To Perform At Lewisville Grand Theater





Featuring a unique sound that blends modern and traditional approaches, the four members of Blue Water Highway take inspiration from traditional and modern country, as well as from classic rock bands like Eagles,



Audiences at The Grand may recall Blue Water Highway from past performances as part of the cast of Will Hearn's Grand Ol' Christmas Show and Grand Ol' Americana Show. Tickets for this concert are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix.



Packing glorious, three-part vocal harmonies and tight yet inventive musicianship, the Lone Star state-based quartet (Zack Kibodeaux, lead singer/guitar; Catherine Clarke, vocals/keyboards; Greg Essington, vocals/guitar; and Kyle Smith, bass), together since 2013, released two enthusiastically received albums in 2015 and 2018 that had critics hailing them as one of the brightest hopes for modern Americana. Their latest album, Paper Airplanes, was released in March 2021. Beautiful melodies and arrangements support lyrical themes of childhood wonder and re-enchantment on recent singles "All Will Be Well," and "Dog Days."



Blue Water Highway comes from the working class, coastal town background that has informed the work of so many of rock's greatest writers and artists. They take their name from the roadway that links their hometown of Lake Jackson,



This concert takes place in the Huffines Performance Hall. Tickets are $35 and $25 for reserved seating and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. $20 Lewisville resident tickets can be purchased in person at The Grand during normal business hours. Must show valid driver's license or utility bill to validate residency. Subject to availability. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.



Lewisville Grand Theater is the City of Lewisville's home for the arts. The center presents a variety of regional and national touring performers, art exhibits, and classes, while also giving the many arts groups in the Greater Lewisville area a facility to perform and display their works. Its multiple performance spaces play host to a variety of events, including live music, theater, dance performances, comedy shows, and more. The center features a 294-seat performance hall, black box theater, recital hall, art gallery, and courtyard.



The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that alternative-country band Blue Water Highway will perform as part of the Texas Tunes Series on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8 p.m.Featuring a unique sound that blends modern and traditional approaches, the four members of Blue Water Highway take inspiration from traditional and modern country, as well as from classic rock bands like Eagles, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and Bruce Springsteen.Audiences at The Grand may recall Blue Water Highway from past performances as part of the cast of Will Hearn's Grand Ol' Christmas Show and Grand Ol' Americana Show. Tickets for this concert are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix.Packing glorious, three-part vocal harmonies and tight yet inventive musicianship, the Lone Star state-based quartet (Zack Kibodeaux, lead singer/guitar; Catherine Clarke, vocals/keyboards; Greg Essington, vocals/guitar; and Kyle Smith, bass), together since 2013, released two enthusiastically received albums in 2015 and 2018 that had critics hailing them as one of the brightest hopes for modern Americana. Their latest album, Paper Airplanes, was released in March 2021. Beautiful melodies and arrangements support lyrical themes of childhood wonder and re-enchantment on recent singles "All Will Be Well," and "Dog Days."Blue Water Highway comes from the working class, coastal town background that has informed the work of so many of rock's greatest writers and artists. They take their name from the roadway that links their hometown of Lake Jackson, Texas to Galveston, where the cops, the teachers, the baristas, and the chemical plant workers travel to work hard and to play hard, blowing off steam, dancing to their favorite bands. Blue Water Highway's music is the soundtrack for their lives.This concert takes place in the Huffines Performance Hall. Tickets are $35 and $25 for reserved seating and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. $20 Lewisville resident tickets can be purchased in person at The Grand during normal business hours. Must show valid driver's license or utility bill to validate residency. Subject to availability. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.Lewisville Grand Theater is the City of Lewisville's home for the arts. The center presents a variety of regional and national touring performers, art exhibits, and classes, while also giving the many arts groups in the Greater Lewisville area a facility to perform and display their works. Its multiple performance spaces play host to a variety of events, including live music, theater, dance performances, comedy shows, and more. The center features a 294-seat performance hall, black box theater, recital hall, art gallery, and courtyard.The Texas Tunes series began in 2011 as part of the inaugural season of Lewisville's beautiful new arts facility. Featuring artists with ties to the Lone Star State, these concerts celebrate the diversity of Texas music and culture. Performers include both contemporary young artists and seasoned professionals. The series is presented by the City of Lewisville.



