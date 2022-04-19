Guitar Virtuoso Peter White To Perform At Santa Fe Station





For exclusive ticket pre-sale information, connect with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Renowned jazz guitarist Peter White is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10 a.m.Over the years, Peter White has maintained a reputation as one of the most versatile and prolific acoustic guitarists on the contemporary jazz landscape. Armed with an unparalleled combination of lyricism and energy, he combines elements of jazz, pop and classical guitar to create a sound that is singular and at the same time accessible to a broad audience.Influenced at first by folk music, he learned fingerstyle picking by listening to Simon and Garfunkel and Joni Mitchell recordings. He fell for the British blues of bands such as (early) Fleetwood Mac and was introduced to jazz by a friend. It was his ability to adapt his playing to multiple styles of music that got White noticed by British singer-songwriter Al Stewart - first as a pianist, then as a guitarist. White played on Stewart's top 10 album Year of the Cat in 1976 and co-wrote the hit title track of the singer's next album, Time Passages. White spent 20 years in all accompanying Stewart, and performed sideman duties for many other artists, but by 1990 he was ready to go out on his own.After nearly four decades of writing, recording and touring - either as a sideman or a solo artist - Peter White still seeks out the road not yet traveled. Whether it's new songs, new ideas, new styles or new collaborators, this virtuoso of contemporary jazz, classical, pop and Spanish guitar is at his best when standing on the edge of creative territory waiting to be explored. For White, it's always about the journey and where it will take him, and he's always ready to go.Tickets Peter White are $32.50, $42.50 and $52.50 plus tax and applicable fees for reserved seating. All tickets go on sale Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. Guests under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center www.stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.For exclusive ticket pre-sale information, connect with Santa Fe Station on Twitter @SantaFeStation and Facebook.



