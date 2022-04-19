Las Vegas Hot Tickets For The Rest Of 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After everything that's happened in the past couple of years, it's never felt better to jump on a plane or take a road trip to experience an extra special gig. Let's be honest, venues don't get more special than the entertainment capital of the world, and LasVegas has an eclectic mix of musical megastars appearing at its famous venues over the coming months.

If you've never experienced Sin City before, this is the year to do it. The sights and sounds of The Strip are like nowhere else on earth. But let's not forget we're here for the music. So who's playing Vegas in the months ahead?

Katy Perry

One of the most influential artists of the past decade, Perry won over even more fans when she brought forward her Vegas residency at Resorts World after Adele's histrionics in January. Perry will be in Vegas throughout the summer, with a larger-than-life residency that extends to the end of August. Perry also created a bit of history by launching some NFTs to commemorate her time in Vegas.

Sting

You'd never believe it to look at him, but Sting turned 70 last year. The 17-times Grammy winner will be making the Colosseum at Caesars Palace his own throughout the month of June with his My Songs residency. Expect a set list that will cover the entire span of his 45 years in the music industry, from the 80s-tastic synth pop from his Police days to the critically acclaimed North African fusion rock from his later catalogue.

Barry Manilow

Bring out those glowsticks, Barry's back! Manilow wrote his first theatrical score when Sting was still in elementary school, and till mid-June, he and his piano will be performing their age-old magic during his The Hits Come Home residency at the Westgate Theater. It's a relatively intimate venue by Vegas standards, and reviews so far have been overwhelmingly positive. Ever the showman, Barry's still got it, so catch him while you can.

Lady Gaga

We promised an eclectic mix - another performer stripping it back to just a piano under a spotlight is Lady Gaga. She's revived her Jazz and Piano residency that kicked off before the world shut down in 2020, and it shows a whole new side of her artistic range. She will be playing at the Dolby in the MGM Grand till early May.

Anita Baker

The soul legend left us all a bit teary when she announced her retirement and performed a farewell tour in 2019. Whether it suddenly occurred to her that she's years younger than Sting and Barry Manilow is something only she can answer, but either way, she's making a surprise return for eight more shows at the Venetian in late May and early June. It's one last bonus chance to see one of the all-time greats at the venue that means so much to her.