Maluma To Take Over Resorts World Las Vegas For One-Of-A Kind Latin Music Weekend "Maluma Land" On June 23-25

Global superstar, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) World-renowned Global superstar Maluma will take over Resorts World Las Vegas for a one-of-a-kind weekend, "Maluma Land," filled with Latin music performances and special events and giving music lovers and his fans a curated destination experience. Maluma will headline the weekend along with top artists, and his personal friends, Becky G and DJ Snake, as well as additional performances from Zion & Lennox, Blessd, special guests and more throughout the three-day and night experience in Las Vegas."Las Vegas is one of my favorite cities and I am excited to bring a music adventure for fans to experience," shares Maluma. "The full weekend and line up was curated by me. I want to give all those attending a full experience of what I love; from legendary Reggaeton to global music. Like they say, whatever happens in 'Maluma Land' stays in 'Maluma Land.'"The festivities will kick off at Zouk Nightclub on Thursday, June 23, with a performance by Zouk's resident artist DJ Snake. Becky G will bring the heat with a performance on Friday, June 24. Additional events for the weekend include daytime experiences with an electric pool party at AYU Dayclub with Reggaeton pioneers Zion y Lennox, Blessd and more, as well as the biggest moment of the weekend on Saturday, June 25 - an unforgettable night at Zouk Nightclub with a headlining performance from Maluma and special guests."Maluma Land'' is more than a typical weekend in Las Vegas. To attend, fans can purchase curated event and room packages exclusively through www.MalumaLand.com that bring to life the artists' roots while providing a unique and exclusive music-filled weekend in the desert. Guests will have the option to add-on a table and bottle service for each show.Latin music lovers seeking an elevated experience can purchase additional VIP upgrades that provide entry to exclusive events including a Mariachi Brunch hosted by Maluma at Fuhu; and a private event at Resorts World Las Vegas's speakeasy, Here Kitty Kitty, with signature cocktails and bites before being escorted to Zouk Nightclub for Maluma's performance."We're excited to bring the passion, vibrancy and energy of the Latin music industry to Las Vegas for an unparalleled weekend," said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group. "Working with Maluma to curate the lineup has been incredible. We can't wait for fans to have this exclusive experience with their favorite Latin artists."Additional artists and a full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Packages will go on sale starting Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. PST at www.malumaland.com and are available to guests 21 and over at the time of the event.Zouk Nightclub, Las Vegas's newest nightlife experience that opened in September 2021, along with its daytime counterpart AYU Dayclub, are the first venues to open in the United States from Zouk Group, Singapore's leading lifestyle and entertainment company that has been at the forefront of pioneering music movements in Asia for over 30 years. Maluma Land is produced in conjunction with Resorts World Las Vegas, On Location and SYNERGY Productions LLC.Global superstar, Maluma brings to Las Vegas a piece of his world with a curated music destination experience featuring top international Latin artists and performances. The three-day, three-night event combines live entertainment and exclusive programming that offers attendees the chance to see some of the world's greatest Latin artists perform. Guests can also look forward to pool parties, clubs, world class dining, exclusive merchandise, activities and accommodations. Maluma's mission is to give people a music adventure and for attendees to create memories that will last a lifetime taking over Resorts World, the newest and hottest hotel and strip that will allow guests to get the full and premium Vegas experience. The biggest moment of the weekend will be when Maluma headlines an unforgettable night at Zouk. Tickets and packages will be available for purchase at www.malumaland.com. Tickets are available to those 21 and over at the time of purchase.



