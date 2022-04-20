Now That's What I Call Music! Presents 'Now That's What I Call Music! Vol. 82' And 'Now That's What I Call A Decade! 2000s' Both Albums Out May 6, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, will be dropping 2 brand new themed releases, NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 82, and NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 2000s, will both be released May 6 on CD and digitally. Preorder NOW:
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 82 (CD, Digital): https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW82
NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 2000s (CD, Digital): https://NOW.lnk.to/Decade2000s
NOW 82 features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists including GAYLE's "abc (nicer)," Lil Nas X's "THAT'S WHAT I WANT," Taylor Swift's "Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," tracks from Post Malone, The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Doja Cat, Tate McRae, and more. Each numerical NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" bonus tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits. NOW 82 features 6 hot tracks from David
Kushner, Jesse
Murph, Justus Bennetts, Alaina Castillo, Blessing, and Eddie Benjamin.
NOW! That's What I Call A Decade! 2000s celebrates the biggest artists and hits of the 2000s! The album includes music from Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Black
Eyed Peas, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, and more and is the ultimate throwback collection.
NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 82:
abc (nicer) - GAYLE
THATS WHAT I WANT - Lil Nas X
One Right Now (feat. The Weeknd) - Post Malone
Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift
Woman - Doja Cat
Have Mercy - Chlöe
I Hate U - SZA
Closer (feat H.E.R.) - Saweetie
Big Energy
- Latto
When I'm Gone - Alesso
& Katy Perry
Sacrifice - The Weeknd
Shivers - Ed Sheeran
she's all i wanna be - Tate McRae
Light Switch
- Charlie Puth
Enemy
- Imagine Dragons, JID & League of Legends
You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
Miserable Man - David
Kushner
Always Been You - Jesse
Murph
Don't Trip (feat. GAYLE) - Justus Bennetts
sad girls always finish first - Alaina Castillo
Freak - Blessing
Weatherman - Eddie Benjamin
NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 2000s:
Oops!... I Did It Again - Britney Spears
I Kissed A Girl - Katy Perry
Just Dance (feat. Colby O'Donnis) - Lady Gaga
Bye Bye Bye - *NSYNC
I Gotta Feeling
- Black
Eyed Peas
SexyBack - Justin Timberlake
Low (feat. T-Pain) - Flo Rida
Survivor
- Destiny's Child
Family Affair - Mary J. Blige
Thong Song - Sisqo
It Wasn't Me (feat. Ricardo Ducent) - Shaggy
Dilemma (feat. Kelly
Rowland) - Nelly
U Got It Bad - Usher
This Love - Maroon 5
Party In The USA - Miley Cyrus
Since U Been Gone - Kelly
Clarkson
Kryptonite - 3 Doors
Down
The Reason - Hoobastank
Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse
How To Save A Life - The Fray.