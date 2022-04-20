BMAT Music Innovators And Audible Magic Partnership To Deliver Global Music Rights Administration Services To The Metaverse





The administration of music licenses worldwide requires scalable and flexible technology solutions combined with a global view of music rights to ensure DSPs and rightsholders can effectively work together to deliver outstanding music experiences around the world. This partnership lets users listen to the music they want and how they want it while artists, songwriters, and other rights holders are correctly paid.



BMAT works with all industry players to amplify the value of music, including over 100

"We're delighted to partner with Audible Magic to support and enhance the processes behind music usage for various platforms. Their turnkey services of music delivery and identification, as well as relationships with record labels combined with our understanding and associations with publishers, CMOs, and PROs will enable platforms to better manage music licenses and reputation within the creators' community," said Jakue López Armendáriz, VP of Digital at BMAT.

"This partnership will be a net positive for both music creators and businesses since it'll make it much easier for new platforms to include music in their services while ensuring that creators get paid accurately and fairly," said Dani Balcells, BMAT's Regional Manager for North America.



Audible Magic, known for its Emmy award-winning automated content recognition services, has added the world's most extensive music catalog in the last year consisting of over 100 million tracks, music fulfillment, and rights administration to its capabilities. Platforms that provide music-based experiences, whether it is user-generated content (UGC) on social media or virtual experiences in the metaverse, can engage one vendor, Audible Magic, to help power those experiences to end-users no matter their location.



"I am excited that we have found such a complementary partner in BMAT. Managing music rights requires different approaches from territory to territory. The partnership combines our strengths to bring creative music delivery and licensing models to the market," said Vance Ikezoye, President and CEO of Audible Magic. "BMAT's capabilities are a key part of Audible Magic's ability to provide platforms with a single point of contact to use music in territories worldwide seamlessly."



For more than 20 years, Audible Magic has innovated solutions to identify content, provide fulfillment solutions, manage rights, and monetize media. Audible Magic's Emmy-winning automatic content recognition (ACR) technology powers billions of monthly transactions. The Silicon Valley pioneer is the trusted intermediary between major platforms and rights holders (including labels, studios, distributors, publishers, and collectives). For more information, visit https://www.audiblemagic.com/.



BMAT is a music innovation company with a mission to index all music usage and ownership data. They help all different companies in the music industry better their data operations to make sure artists get paid for their plays. Every day BMAT delivers 27 billion matches and 80 million identifications to CMOs, publishers, record labels, broadcasters, and DSPs globally.

