R&B/Rap Trailblazer A.C.601 Is Creating His Own Legacy With His Eclectic Rap Songs And Captivating Beats

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCzrYcnEl8PKgyp25Ee4T1zw New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For rap artist A.C.601, making music has always been a safe haven. Born in the tougher part of town in Jackson, Mississippi, he faced considerable challenges even as a young child, describing his experience growing up as "I came from the streets but I survived". The hindrances he faced as a youth and the ups and down of life did not succeed in demotivating him, however. This inspiring artist used music to uplift himself and break out of the rut of disappointment and difficulty, despite having stared death in the eye, by keeping himself constantly moving forward.A.C.601 has been making music for 20 years, and his songs have started gaining a loyal fanbase for his catchy beats, punchy rapping style and hard-hitting lyrics.According to him, "I'm never afraid to show I am human and I don't try to act like I'm the toughest or the most gangster. I only talk about my experiences, my beliefs and my thoughts". And it is clear from the artist's message that he's devoted himself to creating music and becoming an example of someone who took an impossible situation and had the courage and strength to break out of it. He hopes that his journey can inspire people, including his young daughter, to never take life for granted, and try to cherish every second, always striving for the best.A.C.601 is a breakthrough rap artist from Jackson Mississippi who started his career around 20 years ago. As he grew as an artist, he honed his skills further and discovered the type of music that he wanted to make, as well as the message he wanted to put across to his fans. As a young music listener, he was inspired by multiple artists including Soulja Slim, Hot Boyz, Big Tymas, Three Six Mafia,, Missy Elliot, Lil Kim, and Nicki Minaj to name a few. He credits his sense of creating great music to these industry legends, and aspires to follow in their footsteps.YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCzrYcnEl8PKgyp25Ee4T1zw



