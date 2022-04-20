Busta Rhymes, Eve, Fat Joe, Ice-T And More Join A&e Networks Latest Docu-Series Origins Of Hip Hop





The series will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E App and aetv.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A&E Network will premiere the documentary series "Origins of Hip Hop" from Mass Appeal ("Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men," " Rapture ") exploring many of Hip Hop's most celebrated and groundbreaking stars as they share the experiences that molded them in the legendary artists they became.Across eight hours, the series will explore the origins of Busta Rhymes, Eve, Fat Joe, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Ja Rule, Lil Jon, and Uncle Luke as they reflect on their personal journeys and the evolutions of their artistic points of view through their own eyes.Narrated by renowned rapper Nas, "Origins of Hip Hop" premieres Monday May 30 at 10pm ET/PT, exploring the story of Fat Joe, before moving to its regular night on Tuesdays starting June 6th at 10pm ET/PT."'Origins of Hip Hop' expands our boundary-pushing nonfiction programming slate and celebrates the artists and sounds that have helped define a genre and culture," said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E. "Alongside our partners at Mass Appeal, we are excited to elevate the voices and stories of this incredible group of artists who helped create and continue to shape the genre today."In each one-hour episode, "Origins of Hip Hop" delves into the inspiring origin story of one of Hip Hop's biggest stars as collaborators, friends, family, and the artists themselves take viewers to where their stories began and trace their path to success. In intimate interviews, each artist will reflect on the moments that shaped them, the obstacles they have overcome, and the lessons learned along the way. The series further brings these stories to life through narration by renowned rapper Nas, rare archival footage of the stars, and their beloved music. The premiere episode of "Origins of Hip Hop" focuses on THE JOURNEY and struggles of one of the genre's first Latino superstars, Fat Joe, as he reflects on the immense highs and lows of his career and life so far.Exploring the impact of Hip Hop even further, A&E will be launching a podcast that will continue the conversation around the genre. Coming this May."Origins of Hip Hop" is produced by Mass Appeal for A&E Network. Peter Bittenbender and Slane Hatch serve as executive producers for Mass Appeal. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E.The series will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E App and aetv.com



