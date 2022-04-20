Simple Plan Raising Money For Ukraine Via New Single 'Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare's Over)'





'Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare's Over)' comes from New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In light of the recent crisis in Ukraine, multi-million selling and streaming rock band Simple Plan is offering support to the people of Ukraine with their new single 'Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare's Over)'.The new music video was directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Jensen Noen and was filmed with a Ukrainian cast and crew. VFX and post-production work were also performed by Ukrainian artists. Jensen Noem also directed the band's recently released clips for their singles 'The Antidote' and 'Ruin My Life.'"When we saw the first images from the war in Ukraine, we felt so heartbroken and powerless. The impact on young children and families felt especially devastating and made us want to do something to help.The idea to do this video was sparked by discussions with our good friend and director Jensen Noen. We could feel just how important and personal the events in Ukraine were for him and from there, the concept for the video emerged.It was very special to see all these talented Ukrainians actors, actresses and crew members come together for this cause and create such a moving and emotional music video. We always believed in the power of music and we hope this video can have a positive impact and raise as much money as possible for the people of Ukraine." Says Simple Plan Director Jensen Noen adds, "Since the war started, I've gone through a range of emotions: From depression to rage, to an overwhelming sense of helplessness. I can't describe what it's been like to watch my home country being torn to shreds, its people raped and killed, innocent children and civilians dying every day...Many of my family and friends have already been affected by the war.To be able to help raise awareness and money for this cause and use my art to help tell the story of my people means the world to me. And the fact that I got to work with a mainly Ukrainian cast and crew, made this whole experience even more special.I'm so grateful to Simple Plan for giving me an opportunity to tell the story of what's going on in my country and to all of our incredible cast and crew that donated their time to this cause."With this new video, the band hopes to raise awareness and funds for those affected by the war in Ukraine. All money generated by Youtube views will go directly to Ukrainian relief efforts, through the UNICEF Ukraine Emergency Appeal. In addition, the group is pledging to donate a portion of the proceeds from tickets sold throughout the current tour, via its own Simple Plan Foundation.The group is collaborating with Ukrainian organizations - Canada-Ukraine Foundation andUkrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA) - to help amplify the video and its fundraising efforts for Ukraine.'Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare's Over)' comes from Simple Plan's highly anticipated new album 'Harder Than It Looks', set to be released on May 6th, 2022. Pre-orders for the album, which features previous singles 'The Antidote,' 'Ruin My Life,' and 'Congratulations,' are available now.



