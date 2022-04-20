Judah & The Lion Announce Fall US Headline Tour Ahead Of New Album





The tour will be the band's first since the pandemic and will follow their performance at this year's Bonnaroo



The two-month trek includes a headline slot at The



Citi is the official card of the Happy Again Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 19 at 10:00 AM CST until Thursday, April 21st at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit the Citi Entertainment website.



The tour news comes just a few weeks after Judah & the Lion announced the June 10th release of their fourth full-length studio album Revival. The new LP was recorded at Echo Mountain in Asheville, NC with their longtime friends and touring musicians and is a collection of songs that speaks to the band's journey back to innocence and hope through reclamation.



Judah & the Lion found themselves embracing the sadness and loss of the last few years and welcoming the future with a renewed energy and spirit that harkens back to the group's earliest days. Along with the album news the band released latest single and video for "HAPPY LIFE" - a song that encapsulates the band's uncanny ability to convey some of the saddest emotions in the most uplifting and hopeful way possible.



The fall headlining tour kicks off on



In addition to kicking their live shows off with a performance at Bonnaroo on June 18th and their headlining slot at the Superbloom Festival on



Revival is out June 10th via Cletus the Van/Virgin Music, you can pre-save or pre-order the LP, and a complete list of confirmed tour dates are below. Again, headline shows are on sale at 10AM local time Friday and tickets for all dates can be found now.



Tour Dates:

June 18 @ Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, TN

Sept. 8 @ Uptown Theater in Kansas City, MO^

Sept 9 @ Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO^

Sept 10 @ Superbloom

Sept 12 @ Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA^

Sept 13 @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR^

Sept 15 @ The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA^

Sept 16 @ The Belasco in Los Angeles, CA^

Sept 17 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ^

Sept 20 @ House of Blues in Dallas, TX^

Sept 21 @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, TX^

Sept 23 @ Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, OK^

Sept 24 @ The Factory in Chesterfield, MO^

Oct. 4 @ Avondale Brewing Co. in Birmingham, AL+

Oct 5 @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY+

Oct 7 @ Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA+

Oct 8 @ The Ritz in Raleigh, NC+

Oct 9 @ The Fillmore in Charlotte, NC+

Oct 11 @ Webster Hall in New York, NY+

Oct 13 @ The Fillmore in

Oct 14 @ House of Blues in Boston, MA

Oct 15 @ Club XL Live in Harrisburg, PA+

Oct 16 @ The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA+

Oct 18 @ House of Blues in Cleveland, OH+

Oct 20 @ Egyptian Room at Old

Oct 21 @ The Riviera Theater in Chicago, IL+

Oct 22 @ First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN+

Nov. 18-20 @ Wonderfront Festival in San Diego, CA

^Smallpools

+The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Judah & the Lion is extremely excited to announce a fall US headline tour on the heels of announcing their new full-length studio album Revival due out June 10th via Cletus the Van Records / Virgin Music.The tour will be the band's first since the pandemic and will follow their performance at this year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival where they're confirmed to play on June 18th alongside Tool, Flume, 21 Savage, Tobe Nwigwe, Mt. Joy, 100 Gecs and more.The two-month trek includes a headline slot at The National Park's Superbloom Music Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 10th with Jamestown Revival, Smallpools, Mipso, Birdtalker and more. In addition, The National Parks and Smallpools will support Judah & the Lion on the fall headline run and tickets are on sale this Friday at 10AM local time.Citi is the official card of the Happy Again Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 19 at 10:00 AM CST until Thursday, April 21st at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit the Citi Entertainment website.The tour news comes just a few weeks after Judah & the Lion announced the June 10th release of their fourth full-length studio album Revival. The new LP was recorded at Echo Mountain in Asheville, NC with their longtime friends and touring musicians and is a collection of songs that speaks to the band's journey back to innocence and hope through reclamation.Judah & the Lion found themselves embracing the sadness and loss of the last few years and welcoming the future with a renewed energy and spirit that harkens back to the group's earliest days. Along with the album news the band released latest single and video for "HAPPY LIFE" - a song that encapsulates the band's uncanny ability to convey some of the saddest emotions in the most uplifting and hopeful way possible.The fall headlining tour kicks off on September 8th at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, MO and has the band out through October 22nd when they wrap things up at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN, with stops at Webster Hall in NYC, Fillmore in SF and the Belasco Theater in LA.In addition to kicking their live shows off with a performance at Bonnaroo on June 18th and their headlining slot at the Superbloom Festival on September 10th, Judah & the Lion is also confirmed to play this year's Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival alongside Gwen Stefani, Fitz & The Tantrums, Cage the Elephant, Lauren Daigle and more November 18th through the 20th in San Diego, CA!Revival is out June 10th via Cletus the Van/Virgin Music, you can pre-save or pre-order the LP, and a complete list of confirmed tour dates are below. Again, headline shows are on sale at 10AM local time Friday and tickets for all dates can be found now.Tour Dates:June 18 @ Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, TNSept. 8 @ Uptown Theater in Kansas City, MO^Sept 9 @ Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO^Sept 10 @ Superbloom Music Festival in Salt Lake City, UT^Sept 12 @ Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA^Sept 13 @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR^Sept 15 @ The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA^Sept 16 @ The Belasco in Los Angeles, CA^Sept 17 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ^Sept 20 @ House of Blues in Dallas, TX^Sept 21 @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, TX^Sept 23 @ Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, OK^Sept 24 @ The Factory in Chesterfield, MO^Oct. 4 @ Avondale Brewing Co. in Birmingham, AL+Oct 5 @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY+Oct 7 @ Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA+Oct 8 @ The Ritz in Raleigh, NC+Oct 9 @ The Fillmore in Charlotte, NC+Oct 11 @ Webster Hall in New York, NY+Oct 13 @ The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD+Oct 14 @ House of Blues in Boston, MAOct 15 @ Club XL Live in Harrisburg, PA+Oct 16 @ The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA+Oct 18 @ House of Blues in Cleveland, OH+Oct 20 @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN+Oct 21 @ The Riviera Theater in Chicago, IL+Oct 22 @ First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN+Nov. 18-20 @ Wonderfront Festival in San Diego, CA^Smallpools+The National Parks.



