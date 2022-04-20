Jack White Shares 'What's The Trick' Music Video; White's Second New Album Of The Year, Entering Heaven Alive, Will Be Released On July 22





This marks the fourth consecutive debut atop the "Top Alternative Albums" and "Top Rock Albums" charts for a new



White has also premiered the official music video for "What's The Trick?" today on Facebook. The video is directed by Jason Lester (Wallows, Rostam, Animal Collective) and features some notable Nashville faces and places, including



White - who will celebrate FEAR OF THE DAWN with a performance tomorrow night on the Wednesday, April 20 episode of CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert (check local listings) - kicked off his epic Supply Chain



Produced by Live Nation, the tour - which features White's first headline shows in four years - continues with shows in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom through late August (full list of dates below).



The Supply Chain



Additional European dates and international support acts will be announced soon. A limited number of VIP packages are available for each show. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit here.



This month also saw the launch of The



Designed by Lee



JACK WHITE THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR:

April 19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem **

April 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center ##

April 23 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion ^^

April 24 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival *

April 26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ^^

April 27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle §§

April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ##

April 30 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ##

May 01 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater §§

May 23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota

May 24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ***

May 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center †††

May 27 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum †††

May 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre †††

May 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan †††

May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater ^^^

June 01 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater §§§

June 03 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center ^^^

June 04 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre ###

June 06 - Portland, OR - Moda Center ****

June 07 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum ****

June 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge

June 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre ††††

June 11 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center ††††

June 27 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo @

June 28 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo +

June 30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium @

July 01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live +

July 02 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee <

July 04 - Berlin, Germany - Verti

July 07 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant @@

July 08 - Barcelona, Spain - Cruïlla Festival*

July 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival *

July 12 - Carcassonne, France - Festival de Carcassonne @@

July 14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall ++

July 15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle ++

July 16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest

July 18 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>

July 19 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>

July 20 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>

August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory ^^

August 16 - Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther

August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River

August 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #

August 21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark ††

August 23 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance

August 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion §§§§

August 25 - Charlotte, NC -

August 27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater ####

August 28 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis

August 29 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre ####

* Festival Performance



w/SPECIAL GUESTS (NORTH AMERICA)

** Men I

^^ Starcrawler (April 23, 26, August 13)

§§ JD McPherson (April 27, May 1)

##

***Briston Maroney (May 23-24)

††† Chicano Batman (May 25, 27-29)

^^^

§§§ The Afghan Whigs (June 1)

### The

****The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8)

†††† Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-11)

^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 16-17)

#

†† Cherry Glazerr (August 21)

§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)

#### Glove (August 27-29)

w/SPECIAL GUESTS (EUROPE/UK)

@ Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30)

+ Yard Act (June 28, July 1)

< SONS (July 2, 4)

@@ Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12)

++ Larkin Poe (July 14-15)

<< Equal Idiots (July 16)

>> Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20) Music Hall National < >July 19 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>July 20 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory ^^August 16 - Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena ^^^^August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^August 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #August 21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark ††August 23 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena §§§§August 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion §§§§August 25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §§§§August 27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater ####August 28 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park ####August 29 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre ####* Festival Performancew/SPECIAL GUESTS (NORTH AMERICA)** Men I Trust (April 19)^^ Starcrawler (April 23, 26, August 13)§§ JD McPherson (April 27, May 1)## Be Your Own Pet (April 21, 28, 30)***Briston Maroney (May 23-24)††† Chicano Batman (May 25, 27-29)^^^ Natalie Bergman (May 31, June 3)§§§ The Afghan Whigs (June 1)### The Kills (June 4)****The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8)†††† Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-11)^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 16-17) July Talk (August 19)†† Cherry Glazerr (August 21)§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)#### Glove (August 27-29)w/SPECIAL GUESTS (EUROPE/UK)@ Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30)+ Yard Act (June 28, July 1)< SONS (July 2, 4)@@ Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12)++ Larkin Poe (July 14-15)<< Equal Idiots (July 16)>> Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jack White's new solo album FEAR OF THE DAWN - which includes the acclaimed singles "Taking Me Back," "Hi-De-Ho (w/ Q-Tip)," and the rollicking title track, "Fear Of The Dawn" - has made a landmark chart debut following its April 8 release, entering at #1 on Billboard's "Top Album Sales," "Top Current Album Sales," "Top Alternative Albums," "Top Rock Albums," "Record Label Independent Current Albums," "Digital Albums," "Current Digital Albums," "Internet Albums," and "Vinyl Albums," as well as at #4 on the overall Billboard 200.This marks the fourth consecutive debut atop the "Top Alternative Albums" and "Top Rock Albums" charts for a new Jack White solo release. Internationally, FEAR OF THE DAWN debuted at #3 in the UK, #6 in Germany, and in Japan at #4 on the Rock Chart and #7 on the International Chart. The album also debuted at #2 in the UK Official Vinyl Album Charts.White has also premiered the official music video for "What's The Trick?" today on Facebook. The video is directed by Jason Lester (Wallows, Rostam, Animal Collective) and features some notable Nashville faces and places, including Regina McCrary (of the McCrary Sisters), singer-songwriter Adia Victoria, singer-songwriter-actress Lola Kirke, and the Historic RCA Studio B. "What's The Trick?" is but one of the many highlights found on White's first new album of 2022, FEAR OF THE DAWN, available everywhere now via Third Man Records. White's second new album of the year, ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE, will follow on July 22.White - who will celebrate FEAR OF THE DAWN with a performance tomorrow night on the Wednesday, April 20 episode of CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert (check local listings) - kicked off his epic Supply Chain Issues Tour earlier this month with two sold-out homecoming shows at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre celebrating the release of FEAR OF THE DAWN, the first of which saw him propose to and then marry fellow musician Olivia Jean in an on-stage ceremony witnessed by family members and officiated by Third Man co-founder Ben Swank.Produced by Live Nation, the tour - which features White's first headline shows in four years - continues with shows in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom through late August (full list of dates below).The Supply Chain Issues Tour will see support from a spectacular range of artists, with North American guests including Men I Trust (April 19), Starcrawler (April 23, 26, August 13), JD McPherson (April 27, May 1), Be Your Own Pet (April 21, 28, 30), Briston Maroney (May 23-24), Chicano Batman (May 25, 27-29), Natalie Bergman (May 31, June 3), The Afghan Whigs (June 1), The Kills (June 4), The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8), Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-12), Ezra Furman (August 14, 16-17), July Talk (August 19), Cherry Glazerr (August 21), Cautious Clay (August 23-25), and Glove (August 27-29). UK and European dates will see White supported by Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30), Yard Act (June 28, July 1), SONS (July 2, 4), Doctor Victor (July 5), Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12), Larkin Poe (July 14-15), Equal Idiots (July 16), and Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20).Additional European dates and international support acts will be announced soon. A limited number of VIP packages are available for each show. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit here.This month also saw the launch of The Jack White Twilight Receiver, an AR mobile application that allows fans to enter the musical world of FEAR OF THE DAWN and ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE.Designed by Lee Martin and available only at this site, the app offered users an exclusive first listen to audio clips from tracks off FEAR OF THE DAWN while venturing outside before sunrise and facing the dawn. The Jack White Twilight Receiver will continue to serve as an augmented reality world where exclusive content will be available to fans as ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE approaches and over the course of The Supply Chain Issues Tour.JACK WHITE THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR:April 19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem **April 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center ##April 23 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion ^^April 24 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival *April 26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ^^April 27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle §§April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ##April 30 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ##May 01 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater §§May 23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ***May 24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ***May 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center †††May 27 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum †††May 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre †††May 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan †††May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater ^^^June 01 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater §§§June 03 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center ^^^June 04 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre ###June 06 - Portland, OR - Moda Center ****June 07 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum ****June 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ****June 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre ††††June 11 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center ††††June 27 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo @June 28 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo +June 30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium @July 01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live +July 02 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee



