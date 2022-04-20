4 Ways To Recover Your Digital Music Library

1. Phone Tracking Apps - Recover Your Phone

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music is a universal language that connects people all over the world and features prominently in our everyday lives. Listening to music is significant for its therapeutic effects. Beyond being an enjoyable mood booster, music is important for brain development by improving memory and focus. It can help reduce anxiety and stress as well as improve creativity. Listeners spend a substantial amount of time, effort, and often money curating their ideal playlists on their phones, which makes protecting digital libraries important. Unfortunately, music is often lost when phones are stolen, misplaced, changed, or broken. Here are four helpful ways to recover your music:

Many smartphones include phone-tracking software that simply needs to be enabled with the help of an app to locate your phone if it is lost or stolen. Apps such as Apple’s Find My iPhone, Google’s Find My Device, and Samsung’s Find My Mobile, can be downloaded to retrieve your device and your music library. Once the phone tracking app is activated, you will be able to see the physical location of the phone on a map if the device is still turned on or its last location if the device is off. These apps also provide the option to lock your phone, reset your PIN remotely, and erase saved data to prevent it from being shared. Furthermore, you can add a recovery message or a phone number to the lock screen to increase the chance of its return as well as set a sound prompt to locate it if it is nearby. Another benefit is that your phone can be tracked through these apps on a web browser or another phone at any time as long as there is an Internet connection.

2. SD Memory Card

A security digital memory card (SD memory card) can be used with mobile devices to store a variety of data, including music. An SD memory card is removable and portable. It is used to store and transfer stored information between phones and computers. It adds to a phone's storage capabilities by providing increased memory space and can be accessed to retrieve files if your phone is damaged, there is a user error (accidentally deleting a file) or files are corrupted. Music can be saved onto an SD memory card directly from your phone by downloading and saving your music onto the card in a compatible format or manually transferring music from your built-in phone memory to the SD memory card. You can access your SD memory card on a computer by using an SD memory card reader or by plugging your phone in with a USB cable. To recover your music library, you need to select recovery mode and scan the SD memory card resulting in all the recoverable files coming up for your restoration selection.

3. Cloud

A cloud app ensures the backup of music by copying and storing your files on a server in a different physical location. The storage capacity is not limited and can be managed to meet your storage needs. Cloud servers also provide easy sharing features and allow for music to be efficiently downloaded and restored to your device. Popular cloud servers for music are iCloud with iTunes and Apple Music, Google Play, and Soundcloud. Music and data are safeguarded and can be restored quickly through multiple devices, such as phones, iPads, and computers. This works by uploading files or syncing your device to an online cloud server that can be accessed at any time with secure login details, thus making it highly accessible.

4. Data Recovery

Recovery of your music files can be done simply on a computer by checking your Recycle Bin/Trash. Once files are selected from these folders, they will be restored to their original location on the computer. If this fails, there is a variety of helpful software and apps available specifically for phones, such as Disk Drill, FoneDog Toolkit, and TestDisk. These apps need to be installed onto a computer that is connected to your phone and launched to scan your phone. It will present you with various files from which to select and restore. This option is suitable for all phone devices and works well for those who haven’t previously backed up their device.