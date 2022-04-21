Florence + The Machine Unveil "Free" With Video; Dance Fever Out May 13, 2022





Florence has shared three songs from Dance Fever thus far - "



Tickets for Florence's North American headline dates this year are on sale now. The tour kicks off



Additionally, Florence will play two very special, intimate shows this spring: April 29 in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Theatre and May 6 at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York—both shows sold out in seconds.



Dance Fever was recorded in London over the course of the pandemic in anticipation of the world's reopening. It conjures up what Florence missed most in the midst of lockdown—clubs, dancing at festivals, being in the whirl of movement and togetherness—and the hope of reunions to come.



The image and concept of choreomania—a Renaissance phenomenon in which groups of people danced wildly to the point of exhaustion, collapse and death—became a focal point of inspiration. Forced off the road for the first time in more than a decade, dance offered Florence propulsion, energy and a way of looking at music more choreographically.



Starting, as ever, armed with a notebook of poems and ideas, Florence had just arrived to New York in March 2020 to begin recording when Covid-19 forced a retreat to London. Holed up at home, the songs she had begun started to transform, ultimately arriving somewhere that Florence describes as "Nick Cave at the club."



Dance Fever is an album that sees Florence at the peak of her powers, coming into a fully realized self-knowledge, poking sly fun at her own self-created persona, playing with ideas of identity, masculinity and femininity, redemption and celebration.

Dance Fever was produced by Florence, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals.



FLORENCE + THE MACHINE—DANCE FEVER

1. King

2. Free

3. Choreomania

4. Back in Town

5. Girls Against God

6.

7. Prayer Factory

8. Cassandra

9.

10. Daffodil

11. My Love

12. Restraint

13. The Bomb

14. Morning Elvis



FLORENCE + THE MACHINE LIVE:

April 29 Los Angeles Theatre Los Angeles, CA

May 6 Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center New York, NY





























October 1 Ball

October 4 Rogers

October 6 Climate Pledge

October 7 Theater of the Clouds Portland, OR**

October 9 Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA††

October 12 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre San Diego, CA††

October 14 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

*with Arlo Parks

†with Sam Fender

‡with King Princess

§with Yves Tumor

**with Japanese Breakfast

††with Wet Leg. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Florence + the Machine unveil a new single, "Free," today with a video starring acclaimed actor Bill Nighy as Florence's anxiety and directed by Autumn de Wilde. The track is the latest from Florence's forthcoming fifth LP Dance Fever, out May 13.Florence has shared three songs from Dance Fever thus far - " My Love " (plus remixes from co-producer Dave Bayley of Glass Animals and Meduza), "King" and "Heaven is Here" - all of which arrived alongside videos by the acclaimed director de Wilde featuring choreography by Ryan Heffington.Tickets for Florence's North American headline dates this year are on sale now. The tour kicks off September 2 in Montreal with further stops at New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl and many more. Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg will join as support on select dates. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Choose Love to aid refugees worldwide. See full routing below and visit florenceandthemachine.net for more information.Additionally, Florence will play two very special, intimate shows this spring: April 29 in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Theatre and May 6 at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York—both shows sold out in seconds.Dance Fever was recorded in London over the course of the pandemic in anticipation of the world's reopening. It conjures up what Florence missed most in the midst of lockdown—clubs, dancing at festivals, being in the whirl of movement and togetherness—and the hope of reunions to come.The image and concept of choreomania—a Renaissance phenomenon in which groups of people danced wildly to the point of exhaustion, collapse and death—became a focal point of inspiration. Forced off the road for the first time in more than a decade, dance offered Florence propulsion, energy and a way of looking at music more choreographically.Starting, as ever, armed with a notebook of poems and ideas, Florence had just arrived to New York in March 2020 to begin recording when Covid-19 forced a retreat to London. Holed up at home, the songs she had begun started to transform, ultimately arriving somewhere that Florence describes as "Nick Cave at the club."Dance Fever is an album that sees Florence at the peak of her powers, coming into a fully realized self-knowledge, poking sly fun at her own self-created persona, playing with ideas of identity, masculinity and femininity, redemption and celebration.Dance Fever was produced by Florence, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals.FLORENCE + THE MACHINE—DANCE FEVER1. King2. Free3. Choreomania4. Back in Town5. Girls Against God6. Dream Girl Evil7. Prayer Factory8. Cassandra9. Heaven is Here10. Daffodil11. My Love12. Restraint13. The Bomb14. Morning ElvisFLORENCE + THE MACHINE LIVE:April 29 Los Angeles Theatre Los Angeles, CAMay 6 Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center New York, NY September 2 Place Bell Montreal, QC* September 3 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON* September 7 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL† September 8 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN† September 10 Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkson, MI† September 12 Capital One Area Washington, D.C.† September 14 TD Garden Boston, MA† September 16 Madison Square Garden New York, NY† September 20 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN‡ September 21 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA‡ September 23 Amway Center Orlando, FL‡ September 24 FTX Arena Miami, FL‡ September 27 Moody Center Austin, TX§ September 28 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX§October 1 Ball Arena Denver, COOctober 4 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC**October 6 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA††October 7 Theater of the Clouds Portland, OR**October 9 Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA††October 12 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre San Diego, CA††October 14 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA*with Arlo Parks†with Sam Fender‡with King Princess§with Yves Tumor**with Japanese Breakfast††with Wet Leg.



