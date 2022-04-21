Multi-Platinum Canadian Legend Jann Arden Announces Additional Canadian Tour Dates









For the first time, fans will be able to hear Arden's 15th studio album, Descendant, live. Released this past January, Descendant arrived as a 15-song collection representing the last 18 months of Arden's life and headspace. A bold, beautiful, and empowering sound of Jann Arden, Descendant signifies a return to form for the multifaceted artist, reflecting on where she came from and where she is headed. On the record, Arden stated, "We all come from a long line of incredibly strong people. Women, in particular, my ancestors, I am in debt to. I don't know how they survived being pioneers, constantly forging onward through impossible situations. It's all very heartbreaking. These songs are about who I am and what I'm made of. A new beginning to an old story." See below for the full tracklisting.

"To say we are completely thrilled to get back out on the road would be a massive understatement," said Jann Arden. "Music is such a balm for the soul, and I know it's going to do a lot of people a lot of good to get out and hear live music again. We really look forward to seeing everybody on this tour, and we are so grateful as always to have so many fans coming back after two long years of staying close to home!"



​​JANN ARDEN 2022 TOUR DATES:

May 16, 2022 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre

May 17, 2022 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre

May 18, 2022 Summerside, PE Credit Union Centre

May 20, 2022 Montreal, QC MTELUS

May 21, 2022 Kingston, ON Leon's Centre

May 22, 2022 Peterborough, ON Peterborough Memorial Centre

May 24, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

May 25, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

May 27, 2022 St Catharines, ON Meridian Centre

May 28, 2022 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

May 30, 2022 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Concert Hall

May 31, 2022 Kitchener, ON Centre in the Square

June 6, 2022 Winnipeg, MB Club Regent Casino

June 7, 2022 Winnipeg, MB Club Regent Casino

June 8, 2022 Saskatoon, SK TCU Place

June 10, 2022 Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Casino

June 11, 2022 Enoch, AB River Cree Casino

June 13, 2022 Penticton, BC South Okanagan Events Centre

June 14, 2022 Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre

June 16, 2022 ** Sidney, BC Mary Winspear

June 17, 2022 ** Sidney, BC Mary Winspear

June 18, 2022 ** Sidney, BC Mary Winspear

June 20, 2022 ** Duncan, BC Cowichan Performing Arts Centre

June 21, 2022 ** Nanaimo, BC Port Theatre

June 22, 2022 ** Campbell River, BC Tidemark Theatre

June 24, 2022 ** Chilliwack, BC Arts Centre

June 26, 2022 ** Trail, BC Charles Bailey Theatre

June 27, 2022 ** Cranbrook, BC Key City Theatre

June 29, 2022 ** Red Deer, AB Memorial Centre

June 30, 2022 ** Medicine Hat, AB Esplanade

July 3, 2022 ** Regina, SK Conexus Arts Centre

July 4, 2022 ** Yorkton, SK Ann Portnuff Theatre

July 5, 2022 ** Brandon, MB Westman Auditorium

** - new dates added



An acclaimed singer, songwriter, actress, broadcaster, podcast host, and author,



With accolades that include 19 top 10 singles, eight JUNO Awards and 10 SOCAN Awards, Arden is a beloved Canadian musical artist and personality. In 2020, she was inducted into the Canadian



A versatile artist, Arden co-created and stars as a fictionalized version of herself in the CTV Original Comedy Series JANN, available on CTV in Canada. The first two seasons are available via HULU in the U.S. Premiering in 2019, and the series was the most-watched new Canadian comedy series of the 2018-19 broadcast season. Season three wraps up with the last episode on November 15. The show features



IF I KNEW THEN follows Arden's 2017 Canadian bestseller, "FEEDING MY MOTHER: Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss," which spent a combined 44 weeks on The Globe and Mail bestseller lists.



