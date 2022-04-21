Multi-Platinum Canadian Legend Jann Arden Announces Additional Canadian Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
In support of her most recent album, Descendant, multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and author Jann Arden
has announced 14 additional Canadian tour dates. With 18 tour dates already on sale, this will be Arden's most extensive tour in over eight years.
will kick off at Avenir Centre in Moncton, NB, on May 16, 2022, and will conclude at Westman Auditorium in Brandon, MB, making stops at Montreal's MTELUS and two nights at Toronto's newly renovated Massey Hall along the way. See full tour dates below. Tickets are on sale NOW at JannArden.com.
For the first time, fans will be able to hear Arden's 15th studio album, Descendant, live. Released this past January, Descendant arrived as a 15-song collection representing the last 18 months of Arden's life and headspace. A bold, beautiful, and empowering sound of Jann Arden, Descendant signifies a return to form for the multifaceted artist, reflecting on where she came from and where she is headed. On the record, Arden stated, "We all come from a long line of incredibly strong people. Women, in particular, my ancestors, I am in debt to. I don't know how they survived being pioneers, constantly forging onward through impossible situations. It's all very heartbreaking. These songs are about who I am and what I'm made of. A new beginning to an old story." See below for the full tracklisting.
"To say we are completely thrilled to get back out on the road would be a massive understatement," said Jann Arden. "Music is such a balm for the soul, and I know it's going to do a lot of people a lot of good to get out and hear live music again. We really look forward to seeing everybody on this tour, and we are so grateful as always to have so many fans coming back after two long years of staying close to home!"
JANN ARDEN 2022 TOUR DATES:
May 16, 2022 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre
May 17, 2022 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre
May 18, 2022 Summerside, PE Credit Union Centre
May 20, 2022 Montreal, QC MTELUS
May 21, 2022 Kingston, ON Leon's Centre
May 22, 2022 Peterborough, ON Peterborough Memorial Centre
May 24, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
May 25, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
May 27, 2022 St Catharines, ON Meridian Centre
May 28, 2022 London, ON Budweiser Gardens
May 30, 2022 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Concert Hall
May 31, 2022 Kitchener, ON Centre in the Square
June 6, 2022 Winnipeg, MB Club Regent Casino
June 7, 2022 Winnipeg, MB Club Regent Casino
June 8, 2022 Saskatoon, SK TCU Place
June 10, 2022 Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Casino
June 11, 2022 Enoch, AB River Cree Casino
June 13, 2022 Penticton, BC South Okanagan Events Centre
June 14, 2022 Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre
June 16, 2022 ** Sidney, BC Mary Winspear
June 17, 2022 ** Sidney, BC Mary Winspear
June 18, 2022 ** Sidney, BC Mary Winspear
June 20, 2022 ** Duncan, BC Cowichan Performing Arts Centre
June 21, 2022 ** Nanaimo, BC Port Theatre
June 22, 2022 ** Campbell River, BC Tidemark Theatre
June 24, 2022 ** Chilliwack, BC Arts Centre
June 26, 2022 ** Trail, BC Charles Bailey Theatre
June 27, 2022 ** Cranbrook, BC Key City Theatre
June 29, 2022 ** Red Deer, AB Memorial Centre
June 30, 2022 ** Medicine Hat, AB Esplanade
July 3, 2022 ** Regina, SK Conexus Arts Centre
July 4, 2022 ** Yorkton, SK Ann Portnuff Theatre
July 5, 2022 ** Brandon, MB Westman Auditorium
** - new dates added
An acclaimed singer, songwriter, actress, broadcaster, podcast host, and author, Jann Arden
has taken the world by storm for almost three decades. Born and raised in Alberta, Arden catapulted onto the Canadian music scene in 1993 with her debut album, Time For Mercy, featuring the hit single, "I Would Die For You". A year later, with the follow-up album Living Under June, she would have her career breakout hit "Insensitive," which solidified her position in the music scene across Canada and beyond. Arden has released 17 albums and achieved 19 top 10 singles.
With accolades that include 19 top 10 singles, eight JUNO Awards and 10 SOCAN Awards, Arden is a beloved Canadian musical artist and personality. In 2020, she was inducted into the Canadian Music
Hall of Fame joining the ranks of Canadian music icons like Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, Barenaked Ladies, Bachman Turner Overdrive, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, RUSH, The Guess Who, The Tragically Hip, Sarah
McLachlan, Shania Twain, and many more.
A versatile artist, Arden co-created and stars as a fictionalized version of herself in the CTV Original Comedy Series JANN, available on CTV in Canada. The first two seasons are available via HULU in the U.S. Premiering in 2019, and the series was the most-watched new Canadian comedy series of the 2018-19 broadcast season. Season three wraps up with the last episode on November 15. The show features Sarah
McLachlan, k.d. lang, Elisha Cuthbert, Keshia Chanté and more. Arden has been involved in Workin' Moms, Wynonna
Earp, Private
Eyes and The Detour, she has previously appeared in sitcoms Ellen
and Corner Gas. Arden has made guest appearances on CBC's Rick Mercer Report, as well as regularly appearing as a guest host on The Social. Arden also hosts an iHeartRadio original podcast called The Jann Arden
Podcast, discussing everyday life challenges, triumphs, and tribulations. The Jann Arden
Podcast is a fun-filled, relatable experience exploring what makes all humans authentically themselves with various special guests, including musicians, actors, politicians, writers, and athletes.
In addition to being a singer/songwriter, Arden is, of course, an author of note, peppering her words of wisdom with her signature humour. Arden has written five books, the most recent being her new memoir "IF I KNEW THEN: Finding Wisdom in Failure and Power in Aging," released in October 2020 via Random
House Canada. IF I KNEW THEN follows Arden's 2017 Canadian bestseller, "FEEDING MY MOTHER: Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss," which spent a combined 44 weeks on The Globe
and Mail bestseller lists.