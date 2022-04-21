Def Leppard Release New Single "Take What You Want"





9/9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ready to ignite 2022, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted icons and rock music legends Def Leppard have announced their return with a twelfth full-length album, Diamond Star Halos [UMC], released on the 27th May 2022.The albums first single, "Kick", was released to widespread critical and commercial acclaim in March 2022. The single went straight onto the A list of the UK's BBC Radio 2 and the official video has over 800,000 views and counting in just over two weeks.Today, the band release the second single from the album, " Take What You Want ". The album opener, the single is classic Def Leppard - driving guitars, riffs and a melody that will lodge itself in your head. A lyric video for the single will be released on the 29th April 2022.Diamond Star Halos marks the band's first new work since 2015's chart-topping self-titled, Def Leppard. It is available for pre-order now in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe Edition, 2-LP Vinyl, Digital formats and more. Exclusive bundles including newly designed album merch have also launched.TRACKLISTING:Take What You WantKickFire It UpThis Guitar [feat. Alison Krauss]SOS EmergencyLiquid DustU Rok MiGoodbye For Good This TimeAll We NeedOpen Your EyesGimme A KissAngels (Can't Help You Now)Lifeless [feat. Alison Krauss]UnbreakableFrom Here To EternityThe artwork for Diamond Star Halos is art in itself. The design follows pedigree with their instantly recognizable album covers from their celebrated past. With images by world renowned photographer and director Anton Corbijn, styling concepts by Maryam Malakpour and graphics by the UK based Munden Brothers, the design truly follows the band's influence through their eyes today.Following the album's release, Def Leppard will co-headline the massive 36 city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett.TOUR DATES:6/16 Atlanta, GA Truist Park6/18 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium6/19 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium6/22 Washington, D.C. Nationals Park6/24 Flushing, NY Citi Field6/25 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park6/28 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium6/30 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium7/2 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field7/5 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium7/8 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field7/10 Detroit, MI Comerica Park7/12 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium7/14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium7/15 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ball Park7/17 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field7/19 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium7/21 Denver, CO Coors Field8/5 Boston, MA Fenway Park8/6 Boston, MA Fenway Park8/8 Toronto, ON Roger's Centre8/10 Orchard Park, NY Highmark Stadium8/12 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park8/14 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium8/16 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium8/19 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park8/21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome8/22 Arlington, TX Global Life Field8/25 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium8/27 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium8/28 San Diego, CA Petco Park8/31 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park9/2 Vancouver, BC BC Place9/4 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium9/7 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park9/9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium.



