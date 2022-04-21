Def Leppard Release New Single "Take What You Want"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Ready to ignite 2022, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted icons and rock music legends Def Leppard
have announced their return with a twelfth full-length album, Diamond Star Halos [UMC], released on the 27th May 2022.
The albums first single, "Kick", was released to widespread critical and commercial acclaim in March 2022. The single went straight onto the A list of the UK's BBC Radio
2 and the official video has over 800,000 views and counting in just over two weeks.
Today, the band release the second single from the album, "Take What You Want
". The album opener, the single is classic Def Leppard
- driving guitars, riffs and a melody that will lodge itself in your head. A lyric video for the single will be released on the 29th April 2022.
Diamond Star Halos marks the band's first new work since 2015's chart-topping self-titled, Def Leppard. It is available for pre-order now in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe
Edition, 2-LP Vinyl, Digital
formats and more. Exclusive bundles including newly designed album merch have also launched.
TRACKLISTING:
Take What You Want
Kick
Fire It Up
This Guitar [feat. Alison Krauss]
SOS Emergency
Liquid Dust
U Rok Mi
Goodbye For Good This Time
All We Need
Open Your Eyes
Gimme A Kiss
Angels (Can't Help You Now)
Lifeless [feat. Alison Krauss]
Unbreakable
From Here To Eternity
The artwork for Diamond Star Halos is art in itself. The design follows pedigree with their instantly recognizable album covers from their celebrated past. With images by world renowned photographer and director Anton Corbijn, styling concepts by Maryam Malakpour and graphics by the UK based Munden Brothers, the design truly follows the band's influence through their eyes today.
Following the album's release, Def Leppard
will co-headline the massive 36 city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe joined by special guests Poison
and Joan Jett.
TOUR DATES:
6/16 Atlanta, GA Truist Park
6/18 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium
6/19 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
6/22 Washington, D.C. Nationals Park
6/24 Flushing, NY Citi Field
6/25 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
6/28 Charlotte, NC Bank of America
Stadium
6/30 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
7/2 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field
7/5 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium
7/8 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
7/10 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
7/12 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
7/14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
7/15 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ball Park
7/17 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field
7/19 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium
7/21 Denver, CO Coors Field
8/5 Boston, MA Fenway Park
8/6 Boston, MA Fenway Park
8/8 Toronto, ON Roger's Centre
8/10 Orchard Park, NY Highmark Stadium
8/12 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
8/14 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
8/16 Indianapolis, IN Lucas
Oil Stadium
8/19 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
8/21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
8/22 Arlington, TX Global Life Field
8/25 Glendale, AZ State
Farm Stadium
8/27 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium
8/28 San Diego, CA Petco Park
8/31 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park
9/2 Vancouver, BC BC Place
9/4 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium
9/7 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
9/9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium.