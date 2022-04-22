UBS Arena Becomes First Sports And Entertainment Venue In New York Using Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology





Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two convenience-oriented stores are open tonight at UBS Arena - and they are the first in a New York sports and entertainment venue to feature Amazon's Just Walk Out technology.Amazon's Just Walk Out Shopping experience is designed to be effortless and convenient. Guests visiting the two Just Walk Out-enabled stores at UBS Arena can insert their credit card at the entry gates to shop. Once they're inside, anything a guest takes off the shelf is automatically added to their virtual cart, and anything they put back on the shelf comes out of their virtual cart. When guests have completed their shopping experience, they will be able to just leave the store and the credit card they inserted will be charged for the items they took."Giving our fans additional options to make their food and beverage experience quick and easy at UBS Arena is paramount," said Hank Abate, President of Arena Operations at UBS Arena. "We want our guests to be able to enjoy all the venue has to offer, so having Amazon's Just Walk Out technology gives them a way to enjoy their choice of snack or drink without missing a minute of play or a moment of a show."The two stores, which are branded "On the Fly" and operated by foodservice partner Delaware North, are located near sections 108 and 212. Offerings include an assortment of packaged beer, spiked seltzers, soda, bottled water, chips, candies and sundries. The spaces are open tonight for the New York Islanders home game versus the New York Rangers.UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located just 7 miles from JFK Airport on the border of Queens and Nassau County, is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Genesis and TWICE. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is designed to accommodate 19,000 people for concerts and 17,255 for NHL games. To build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard."We are always looking to implement technology solutions that are both easy to use and provide significant benefits to our guests. To that end, we are excited to collaborate with Amazon to use their Just Walk Out technology in these On the Fly stores at UBS Arena," said Jeff Wilkinson, chief information officer at Delaware North. "These stores will deliver a fast, frictionless experience, helping to eliminate lines and get fans back to the action faster.""We are excited to work with UBS Arena to offer guests an easier and faster way to shop for what they need in the stadium without missing the event they've come to enjoy," said Dilip Kumar, Vice President of Physical Retail & Technology at Amazon. "The two checkout-free On the Fly stores are a great addition to an already stand-out arena, and we're excited to continue expanding our collaboration with Delaware North."Delaware North associates will serve as greeters and provide in-store assistance as needed. Guests purchasing alcohol will be required to show their ID to a store attendant for age verification. Various food, beverage and other retail items will be stocked on easily accessible shelves and refrigerators, making it easy for fans to quickly and effortlessly grab what they want and leave.UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Genesis and TWICE. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually, while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations by 2024.Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located seven miles from JFK International Airport and is accessible via car and ride share at exits 26A, 26B, and 26D off the Cross Island Parkway. For guests using the Long Island Rail Road, UBS Arena will be accessible to East and Westbound travelers at the Queens Village LIRR station, Eastbound travelers at the brand new Elmont-UBS Arena Station (accessible Westbound in Fall 2022), and via the Belmont Spur station, operating from Jamaica on event days. In addition to the Long Island Rail Road, the arena is also accessible via MTA Bus Routes Q2 and Q110 and the Nassau County Inter-Express N6 bus service. For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



