49 Winchester Release New Track "Damn Darlin'" - Out Now





On Friday (15th April), to accompany the track, the legendary Nashville live music venue, EXIT/IN, premiered the band's official music video for "Damn Darlin'," which can be watched below. Filmed on location at the Exit/In, alongside various other Nashville locations, 49 Winchester frontman Isaac Gibson said "There is something about the Exit/In that feels like hallowed ground. When you see the names on the wall, you know why. It's a place that all my heroes have played. It's a room I dreamed of playing for years as we were building what 49 is now. I feel like it's sort of one of those beloved, rite of passage kind of venues, and that dark, gritty charm that it has made it perfect for the 'Damn Darlin' video." Exit/In owner Chris Cobb said, "Every so often, a band comes around that not only makes and performs great music, but are an immediate friend of the club. 49 Winchester are without a doubt one of those bands and it is Exit/In's distinct pleasure to be part of their journey. This is a record you want to own and a band you want to see live, now!"



Exit/In has stood at 2208 Elliston Place since 1971. As the anchor of Elliston Place, it earned the strip the well-deserved moniker, "The Rock Block," now made official with a historic marker in place. Exit/In is a local, independent live music venue—family-owned and operated—and its history and cultural importance cannot be overstated. Its exterior Wall Of Fame and murals of musicians only hint at the deep history within the walls of the storied club. Celebrating 50 years as one of America's independent music venues, Exit/In has featured tens of thousands of live shows, with performances by Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, R.E.M., Muddy Waters, The Red Hot



See the



Fortune Favors The Bold Track Listing:

1. Annabel

2. Man's Best Friend

3. Russell County Line

4. All I Need

5. Hillbilly Daydream

6. Damn Darlin'

7. Fortune Favors The Bold

8. Second Chance

9. Neon

10. Last Call



Formed on Winchester Street in the small mountain town of Castlewood, Virginia (population: 2,045), 49 Winchester started as a group of neighbourhood teenage friends set on a calculated DIY path. In 2014 they independently released their eponymous debut, followed by 2018's The Wind, and 2020's celebrated III. Reflecting on his early days as a jack-of-all-trades stone mason, where it was about trying to make ends meet in an effort to keep the band rolling along, frontman Gibson can't help but be grateful for a well-earned notion at the core of the band's ethos — anything worthwhile in life is built brick-by-brick. "Everything has to be built. And very few people are going to achieve success overnight," says Gibson. "We didn't start out as a bunch of hot shot pickers out of Nashville. We started out on the ground floor — very basic songwriting and instrumentation. But we kept working at it, always progressing in what we wanted to do and how we wanted to sound — each song better than the previous one, the show this evening better than last night."



Since their formation, there have been hundreds of shows and thousands of miles between the starting line in Castlewood and where 49 Winchester stands today as a rapidly rising band. In its essence, Fortune Favors The Bold is about going against all odds to bring your art into fruition and into the world.



Quickly becoming a standout live act, 49 Winchester have been confirmed to support



Fortune Favors The Bold will be available across digital retailers, on CD, and standard black vinyl. A stamped & numbered to 500 bronze color vinyl edition will be available exclusively via Vinyl Me, Please, while a limited, translucent orange vinyl edition will be available at independent retailers. An autographed, "Seaglass Blue" color vinyl edition limited to 500 sold out immediately, however, the standard black vinyl edition, as well as limited edition, autographed compact discs are available for pre-order now via NEW WEST RECORDS.

newwst.com/fortunefavors

damndarlin.com

49winchester.com

www.facebook.com/49winchester

www.instagram.com/49WINCHESTER

www.youtube.com/user/49WINCHESTER

twitter.com/49winchester New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Damn Darlin'" features on 49 Winchester's upcoming new album Fortune Favors The Bold, which will be released on May 13th, 2022 via New West Records. The 10-track set was co-produced by the band and Stewart Myers (O.A.R., The Infamous Stringdusters) with additional recording & production by Kenny Miles (Wayne Graham). Rolling Stone Country has praised 49 Winchester's live performance while Whiskey Riff called the band "....one of the greatest up and coming country music acts out there right now." 49 Winchester's New West Records debut follows their acclaimed 2020 self-released III, which American Songwriter named "...a confident collection that gives voice to the band's pure, unfettered intents" while Americana Highways called frontman Isaac Gibson's songwriting "Unforgettable," saying, "...together they are distinctly and proudly Appalachian - carrying on and reinventing the musical traditions of their region with a sound that is wholly and distinctively their own."On Friday (15th April), to accompany the track, the legendary Nashville live music venue, EXIT/IN, premiered the band's official music video for "Damn Darlin'," which can be watched below. Filmed on location at the Exit/In, alongside various other Nashville locations, 49 Winchester frontman Isaac Gibson said "There is something about the Exit/In that feels like hallowed ground. When you see the names on the wall, you know why. It's a place that all my heroes have played. It's a room I dreamed of playing for years as we were building what 49 is now. I feel like it's sort of one of those beloved, rite of passage kind of venues, and that dark, gritty charm that it has made it perfect for the 'Damn Darlin' video." Exit/In owner Chris Cobb said, "Every so often, a band comes around that not only makes and performs great music, but are an immediate friend of the club. 49 Winchester are without a doubt one of those bands and it is Exit/In's distinct pleasure to be part of their journey. This is a record you want to own and a band you want to see live, now!"Exit/In has stood at 2208 Elliston Place since 1971. As the anchor of Elliston Place, it earned the strip the well-deserved moniker, "The Rock Block," now made official with a historic marker in place. Exit/In is a local, independent live music venue—family-owned and operated—and its history and cultural importance cannot be overstated. Its exterior Wall Of Fame and murals of musicians only hint at the deep history within the walls of the storied club. Celebrating 50 years as one of America's independent music venues, Exit/In has featured tens of thousands of live shows, with performances by Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, R.E.M., Muddy Waters, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jimmy Buffett, Etta James, Talking Heads, Willie Nelson, Leonard Cohen, The Allman Brothers Band, Billy Joel, Neil Young and many more. With this incredible history, the venue is dedicated to honouring its past as they continue to move forward, cherishing and nurturing local live music ecosystems. Exit/In: 50 Years, a commemorative book celebrating the venue's rich legacy was recently released. The book tells the history of one of Nashville's most important cultural institutions through a well-researched narrative text and never-before-seen photographs of the shows and people who made the venue legendary.See the Thomas Crabtree-directed "Damn Darlin'" music video & pre-order a limited edition 49 Winchester Exit/In collaboration T-Shirt here: https://damndarlin.com/.Fortune Favors The Bold Track Listing:1. Annabel2. Man's Best Friend3. Russell County Line4. All I Need5. Hillbilly Daydream6. Damn Darlin'7. Fortune Favors The Bold8. Second Chance9. Neon10. Last CallFormed on Winchester Street in the small mountain town of Castlewood, Virginia (population: 2,045), 49 Winchester started as a group of neighbourhood teenage friends set on a calculated DIY path. In 2014 they independently released their eponymous debut, followed by 2018's The Wind, and 2020's celebrated III. Reflecting on his early days as a jack-of-all-trades stone mason, where it was about trying to make ends meet in an effort to keep the band rolling along, frontman Gibson can't help but be grateful for a well-earned notion at the core of the band's ethos — anything worthwhile in life is built brick-by-brick. "Everything has to be built. And very few people are going to achieve success overnight," says Gibson. "We didn't start out as a bunch of hot shot pickers out of Nashville. We started out on the ground floor — very basic songwriting and instrumentation. But we kept working at it, always progressing in what we wanted to do and how we wanted to sound — each song better than the previous one, the show this evening better than last night."Since their formation, there have been hundreds of shows and thousands of miles between the starting line in Castlewood and where 49 Winchester stands today as a rapidly rising band. In its essence, Fortune Favors The Bold is about going against all odds to bring your art into fruition and into the world.Quickly becoming a standout live act, 49 Winchester have been confirmed to support Whiskey Myers on their Tornillo Summer Tour as well as their recently announced Firewater Festival. The band's live show continues to impress. After their multiple appearances at the SXSW Music Festival as well as Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion in Austin, TX last month, Magnet Magazine said "49 Winchester has a bright future ahead as an outlaw-country institution." The band will launch their own headline dates in support of Fortune Favors the Bold this Thursday night at the Exit/In. The run will feature the band's first ever appearance in New York City at the Mercury Lounge on May 10th. Additionally, 49 Winchester are also confirmed to appear at this year's Floydfest (where they were named the winner of the "On The Rise" award at last year's festival), Merlefest, Red Wing Roots Music Fest, and will also return to the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, where they have solidified themselves as a fan favourite.Fortune Favors The Bold will be available across digital retailers, on CD, and standard black vinyl. A stamped & numbered to 500 bronze color vinyl edition will be available exclusively via Vinyl Me, Please, while a limited, translucent orange vinyl edition will be available at independent retailers. An autographed, "Seaglass Blue" color vinyl edition limited to 500 sold out immediately, however, the standard black vinyl edition, as well as limited edition, autographed compact discs are available for pre-order now via NEW WEST RECORDS.newwst.com/fortunefavorsdamndarlin.com49winchester.comwww.facebook.com/49winchesterwww.instagram.com/49WINCHESTERwww.youtube.com/user/49WINCHESTERtwitter.com/49winchester



