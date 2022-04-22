Jordan Davis To Perform "Buy Dirt" On Ellen Today



Marking his fourth #1 single at country radio, "



After selling out shows across the country, Davis is currently on the second leg of his BUY DIRT TOUR, with this weekend's stops in New Orleans, LA (4/21), Dallas, TX (4/22) and Katy, TX (4/23). Taking the stage at high profile festivals including Stagecoach, Faster Horses,



The MCA Nashville artist released his Buy Dirt EP in 2021, co-writing every track on the eight-song project, apart from the John Prine-inspired "Blow Up Your TV." Davis previously scored three consecutive #1 hits: Platinum-Certified "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," New York, NY (Top40 Charts) First-time Billboard Music Awards finalist and six-time ACM Award nominee Jordan Davis will perform his hit song " Buy Dirt " on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this Friday, April 22.Marking his fourth #1 single at country radio, " Buy Dirt " (feat. Luke Bryan) has garnered more than 250 million streams globally. Davis wrote the Platinum-Certified hit alongside his brother Jacob and fellow sibling tandem Matt and Josh Jenkins. " Buy Dirt " is currently up for Top Country Song at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, after receiving three ACM Awards nods, a CMA nomination for Musical Event of the Year, and a nomination for Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. The Tennessean notes "the deep, honest and personal connection to the song's lyrics and vibes is what has allowed it to grow in popularity to such impressive renown."After selling out shows across the country, Davis is currently on the second leg of his BUY DIRT TOUR, with this weekend's stops in New Orleans, LA (4/21), Dallas, TX (4/22) and Katy, TX (4/23). Taking the stage at high profile festivals including Stagecoach, Faster Horses, Watershed and more, Davis is on the road through summer, including headlining at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (9/27 and 9/28) for the first time. A full list of upcoming tour dates and tickets are available here.The MCA Nashville artist released his Buy Dirt EP in 2021, co-writing every track on the eight-song project, apart from the John Prine-inspired "Blow Up Your TV." Davis previously scored three consecutive #1 hits: Platinum-Certified "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," Double Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me," each featured on his Gold-Certified debut album, Home State. Awarded Best New Country Artist at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, he is a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year and was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. Davis has since amassed 3.1 billion streams worldwide and appeared on Good Morning America, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and TODAY. He has previously toured with artists including Kane Brown, Rascal Flatts, Old Dominion, Jake Owen and Kip Moore.



