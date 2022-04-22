Natalie Hemby Named Special Guest On The Alicia Keys World Tour



"This is so beyond my wildest dreams, opening for someone I've loved since I first heard her music," says Hemby. "I'm such a fan of [Alicia Keys], and she is such a kind friend letting me open her last show for her in Nashville."



Hemby is one of the songwriting communities "strongest creative figures" (Billboard), and outside of her collaborations with Keys, she has written music for everyone from



Hemby will also join Morris on the 2022 Humble Quest Tour starting August 10 at Huntington Bank Pavillion in Chicago, IL and wrapping in Milwaukee, WI on Sat., Aug. 13 at BMO Harris Pavillion. She's set to perform at Moon Crush in Miramar Beach, FL today and Red Wing New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2x GRAMMY-winner Natalie Hemby wrote three songs on Alicia Keys new 'Keys' record, now she'll appear as a special guest on the 15x GRAMMY-winners world tour for a performance at Ascend Amphitheater in Hemby's hometown of Nashville on September 24th."This is so beyond my wildest dreams, opening for someone I've loved since I first heard her music," says Hemby. "I'm such a fan of [Alicia Keys], and she is such a kind friend letting me open her last show for her in Nashville."Hemby is one of the songwriting communities "strongest creative figures" (Billboard), and outside of her collaborations with Keys, she has written music for everyone from Lady Gaga to Kacey Musgraves; Ed Sheeran to Sheryl Crow; Miranda Lambert to Brothers Osborne. She is also a founding member of female supergroup The Highwomen alongside Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile and Amanda Shires. Hemby has performed songs from her critically acclaimed sophomore album 'Pins and Needles' on shows including The Late Late Show with James Corden following performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS Saturday Morning and The Kelly Clarkson Show.Hemby will also join Morris on the 2022 Humble Quest Tour starting August 10 at Huntington Bank Pavillion in Chicago, IL and wrapping in Milwaukee, WI on Sat., Aug. 13 at BMO Harris Pavillion. She's set to perform at Moon Crush in Miramar Beach, FL today and Red Wing Roots Music Festival in Mount Solon, VA on June 24th. For a full list of Hemby's upcoming tour dates, visit nataliehemby.com/tour.



