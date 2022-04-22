Daryl Hall At Ryman Theater To Be Broadcast On Live Streaming Platform Mandolin April 24th







^ w/ Todd Rundgren. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On April 24th at 7pm EST, the music industry's leading digital fan engagement platform and concert livestreamer platform Mandolin will broadcast Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall's full set from the iconic Ryman theater in Nashville, TN on April 3rd. The one night only streaming event will be available on their website for purchase at $20.00, giving fans a chance to get the full concert experience from home at a fraction of the price. Daryl Hall has just wrapped up the first leg of his first tour in over a decade but will be back on the road beginning May 12th in Seattle, Washington for the second leg of the tour which also includes dates in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Tulsa and Austin. Tickets are available at livenation.com.Hall recently spoke with Geoff Bennett of PBS Newshour weekend for an extensive profile of his career. Watch the full segment below:The tour launched simultaneously as his first-ever solo retrospective, BeforeAfter, a two-disc set released by Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. Compiled and sequenced by Hall, BeforeAfter features thirty tracks spanning all five of his solo albums, from the 1980's Robert Fripp-produced Sacred Songs through 2011's Laughing Down Crying, which was co-produced with longtime Hall compatriot T-Bone Wolk, who sadly passed before the album was released. Additionally, the collection features six never-released performances from the pathbreaking web and television series Live From Daryl's House, including a recording of the Eurythmics classic "Here Comes The Rain Again," performed with that song's co-writer and longtime Hall friend and collaborator, Dave Stewart, a harmonious version of the Ruby and The Romantics chart-topper " Our Day Will Come " and "Can we Still be Friends" with friend and tourmate Todd Rundgren. Hall launched the series in 2007 with the then-novel idea of "playing with my friends and putting it up on the internet."Taken as a whole, BeforeAfter draws unexpected and satisfying connections between the esoteric and accessible sides of Daryl Hall's creativity.Order BeforeAfter now: https://legacyrecordings.lnk.to/BeforeAfterPR Daryl Hall is a modern-day renaissance man, an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the best-selling duo of all time, the star of his very own award-winning web series-turned-TV staple, Live from Daryl's House, as well as a successful venue owner with "Daryl's House," a restored live music space in Pawling, N.Y. Daryl Hall West Coast Tour DatesMay 12 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA ^May 14 - Golden Gate Theatre - San Francisco, CA ^May 16 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA ^May 18 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO ^May 20 - Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK ^May 22 - ACL Live at the Moody Theater - Austin, TX ^^ w/ Todd Rundgren.



