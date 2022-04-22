Korn Shares Video For "Worst Is On Its Way"





9/16 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following therelease of their highly anticipated studio album Requiem via Loma Vista Recordings in February, Korn shares a new video for the next single "Worst Is on Its Way." The Craig Bernard and Culley Bunker-directed visual shows the band's high energy performance of the song in greyscale as individual members of the band are decomposed into animated particles with a series of visual effects. The 9-track album features the hit single "Start the Healing," which peaked at #1 on the Active Rock chart, in addition to the previously released tracks "Forgotten," which Rolling Stone described as "explosive" and "Lost In The Grandeur," which dropped as a final taste of Requiem just a few days before the record's release.Recently described by GQ as "bold and iconoclastic" and released to high acclaim including recent features on the covers of Revolver and King Kong magazines, Requiem is produced by Korn and Chris Collier. Energized by a new creative process free of time constraints, the band was able to do things with Requiem that the past two decades haven't always afforded them, such as taking additional time to experiment together or diligently recording to analog tape - processes which unearthed newfound sonic dimension and texture in their music.Additionally, Korn is slated to take their live show across a worldwide run of headline festival and amphitheater tour dates kicking off this summer and running into the fall. The extensive tour begins with a headline performance at Daytona Beach's Welcome To Rockville festival before kicking off EU/UK dates in Amsterdam on May 25th. The tour will see stops in Berlin, London, Stockholm, Budapest and more before returning stateside for dates in Denver, Charlotte, Dallas, Boise and others.Watch "Worst Is On Its Way" and listen to Requiem, see full tour routing, album details and information on the band below and stay tuned for more Korn coming soon.Upcoming Live Dates:EU/UK:5/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live5/27 - Prague, Czechia @ Tipsport Arena5/28 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ Aegon Arena5/31 - Warszawa, Poland @ Arena Cos Torwar6/1 - Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall6/3 - 5 - Nürnberg, Germany @ Rock IM Park 20226/3 - 5 - Nürnberg, Germany @ Rock AM Ring 20226/7 - Milano, Italy @ Ippodromo Del Galoppo Di San Siro6/9 - Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield festival 20226/10 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock 20226/12 - Derby, United kingdom @ Download Festival 20226/13 - London, United Kingdom @ An Evening With Korn6/15 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund6/16 - København, Denmark @ Copenhell 20226/18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting 20226/19 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest 20226/21 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena6/24 - Oslo, Norway @ Tons Of Rock 20226/26 - Goteborg, Sweden @ Gothenburg Studios6/27 - Aarhus, Denmark @ Aarhus Congress Center6/30 - Seinajoki, Finland @ Provinssi Festival 20227/1 - Helsinki, Finland @ Tuska Festival 20227/3 - Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest 2022United States:5/20 - 22 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville 20227/15 - 17 - Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival 20228/16 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena8/18 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre8/20 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre8/21 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre8/23 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center8/24 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center8/26 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center8/27 - Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion8/28 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater8/31 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion9/1 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre9/4 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion9/6 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion9/9 - West Valley City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre9/10 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Amphitheatre9/13 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena9/15 - Auburn, WA @ White River9/16 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater.



